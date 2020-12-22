EXPOSING ALL THEY WISH YOU DIDN'T KNOW! Part 2 of Wake Up, America! The Information War is ON!

ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for. Because the mainstream media won't tell you. WE are now the news.ABOUT THIS VIDEO: Here is Part 2! Recorded a week after Part 1 in late May 2020 but still important for current and future understanding. Please listen to Part 1 first as I build on the information:Topics mentioned: C. Virus Fears & Deceptions; Respected Epidemiologist speaks; Concerns re: CV test kits; Tanzania's Covid trick; CFS caused by vaccines; Plan to kill off population; Censoring of Truth; False fears of cash use; Digital Soldiers; Patients murdered; Exposing for-profit vaccine lies & what Christians need to know; Anthrax & evil infiltrating US Military; Big Pharma; Autism; Abortion lies; Cops; Media Lies; Battle Lines being drawn; Truthers & True Patriots; Vaccinated most susceptible; Vaccines causing heavy metal toxicity, sterilization, and killing & disabling kids; False hype of CV in hospitals; Cause of hypoxia symptoms; 060606 Cryptocurrency; C-19 never discovered; Best vitamins for immune support.Scripture Notes:Ephesians 5:14 New King James Version (NKJV)"Therefore He says: 'Awake, you who sleep, Arise from the dead, and Christ will give you light.'"1 Peter 5:8 New King James Version (NKJV)Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour."Ephesians 6:12 New King James Version (NKJV)For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of [a]the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.Proverbs 4:5-7 Authorized (King James) Version (AKJV)Get wisdom, get understanding: forget it not; neither decline from the words of my mouth. Forsake her not, and she shall preserve thee: love her, and she shall keep thee. Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom:and with all thy getting get understanding.Part 3 coming soon! Please subscribe, like, share, and catch up with me at Part 1 as I build on the information. Thanks for listening!