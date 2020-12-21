Part 1 of WAKE UP, AMERICA! The Information War is ON!!!

ABOUT ME: I'm here to tell the truth. Veteran, Truther, Patriot, and Follower of Christ that other platforms have tried to censor, covering the political landscape, history, current news, and future events to unfold that have been prophesied about, to expose the spiritual darkness that has permeated the United States of America, and to offer hope from the higher perspective and rally the Spiritual Warriors of this generation back to the values and principles our forefathers fought and died for. Because the mainstream media won't tell you. WE are now the news.ABOUT THIS VIDEO: Recorded May 20th, 2020. This was my first audio/video recording ever published! : D I felt like I needed to do my part to get the truth out, not only for my friends, but for those that haven't heard what they need to know to make informed decisions about their lives, as these things discussed surely affect everyone, even now. Please like, subscribe, share, and catch up with me on Parts 2-10 next! Thanks for listening!Scripture references:2 Timothy 1:7 New King James Version (NKJV)For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.Daniel 12:10 King James Version (KJV)Many shall be purified, and made white, and tried; but the wicked shall do wickedly: and none of the wicked shall understand; but the wise shall understand.2 Kings 6:16 New Living Translation (NLT)“Don’t be afraid!” Elisha told him. “For there are more on our side than on theirs!”Revelation 19:15-16 New King James Version (NKJV)Now out of His mouth goes a sharp sword, that with it He should strike the nations. And He Himself will rule them with a rod of iron. He Himself treads the winepress of the fierceness and wrath of Almighty God. And He has on His robe and on His thigh a name written:KING OF KINGS ANDLORD OF LORDS.Revelation 16:15 Amplified Bible (AMP)Behold! I am coming like a thief! Blessed is he who stays awake and who keeps his clothes (that is, stays spiritually ready for the Lord’s return), so that he will not be naked (spiritually unprepared) and men will not see his shame.John 8:32 New King James Version (NKJV)And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.Revelation 13:18 New King James Version (NKJV)Here is wisdom. Let him who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man: His number is 666.Revelation 13:16-17 New King James Version (NKJV)He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.For more on Dr. Mikovitz:For more on RFK, Jr., Children's Health Defense, & Nobel Laureate Luc Montagnier: