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Silent Cry: The Darker side of Child Sex Trafficking (feat. Josh Peck)
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78 views • October 10, 2020
On today’s episode, we have a very special and important interview with Josh Peck about the new documentary that he wrote, directed, and edited called Silent Cry: The Darker Side of Trafficking.
In a world where conspiracy theories tend to dominate the narrative on this issue, Silent Cry is a sobering, hard-hitting, and evidence-based documentary exploring the international reach of this dark, underground industry, and the strong ties it has to the occult and even our own government.
In Silent Cry, the most world-renown experts in the fields of trafficking, pedophilia, and satanism have come together to warn you about the horrors of our present time, as well as the horrors that are coming, so you can be prepared to defend yourself and your family when it inevitably arrives.
Part TWO of this interview - https://www.brighteon.com/4726e35a-27d7-4b35-b02a-b1847c225899
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
In a world where conspiracy theories tend to dominate the narrative on this issue, Silent Cry is a sobering, hard-hitting, and evidence-based documentary exploring the international reach of this dark, underground industry, and the strong ties it has to the occult and even our own government.
In Silent Cry, the most world-renown experts in the fields of trafficking, pedophilia, and satanism have come together to warn you about the horrors of our present time, as well as the horrors that are coming, so you can be prepared to defend yourself and your family when it inevitably arrives.
Part TWO of this interview - https://www.brighteon.com/4726e35a-27d7-4b35-b02a-b1847c225899
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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