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Silent Cry: The Darker Side of Trafficking (feat. Josh Peck) Part 2
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43 views • October 18, 2020
On today’s episode, we continue with part two of our interview with Josh Peck about the new documentary that he wrote, directed, and edited called Silent Cry: The Darker Side of Trafficking.
Last week Josh revealed the dark ties our own government has to the underground industry of human trafficking. If you missed that episode, you are definitely going to want to watch it.
This week we will be discussing trafficking statistics, the Jeffrey Epstein case, and the deep connections between child trafficking and satanic occultism.
Part ONE of this interview - https://www.brighteon.com/818f4104-8be5-4177-803c-f793199e724f
If you want to watch Silent Cry: The Darker Side of Trafficking, you can stream it on Amazon, or you can buy the DVD from the following services:
Skywatch TV store:
https://www.skywatchtvstore.com/products/the-silent-cry-help-the-children-package?_pos=1&;_sid=3c5342d5a&_ss=r
Amazon:
https://amzn.to/33YkaCF
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Last week Josh revealed the dark ties our own government has to the underground industry of human trafficking. If you missed that episode, you are definitely going to want to watch it.
This week we will be discussing trafficking statistics, the Jeffrey Epstein case, and the deep connections between child trafficking and satanic occultism.
Part ONE of this interview - https://www.brighteon.com/818f4104-8be5-4177-803c-f793199e724f
If you want to watch Silent Cry: The Darker Side of Trafficking, you can stream it on Amazon, or you can buy the DVD from the following services:
Skywatch TV store:
https://www.skywatchtvstore.com/products/the-silent-cry-help-the-children-package?_pos=1&;_sid=3c5342d5a&_ss=r
Amazon:
https://amzn.to/33YkaCF
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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