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Dr Sherri Tenpenny: Mass Depopulation In 2021 [hd 480p]
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1893 views • February 10, 2021
This was originally an interview on the "Reinette Senum's Chew On This!" YouTube Channel and of course no surprise, YouTube removed the video from the channel. Hopefully soon Reinette decides to get smart and put her stuff on alt.tech platforms, because her channel isn't going to last long on such a heavily censored platform as ScrewYouTube.
Dr. Tenpenny and other scientists have forecast that millions may die, and it will be blamed on a new strain of COVID, making an argument for even more deadly vaccines. See: "The Coming Genocide of Adverse COVID Vax Reactions, and Who to Blame for It" here: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1206379575995707392
Original on YouTube: CENSORSHIP BANNED!
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5YCfyuk9WoN/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1206384356492963840?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Dr-Sherri-Tenpenny--Mass-Depopulation-In-2021--hd-480p-:0?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdqnbj-dr-sherri-tenpenny-mass-depopulation-in-2021-hd-480p.html
Mirrored On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/h9s93cX
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/817dcc3a-068a-4581-a044-431d326e4ee3
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/dr-sherri-tenpenny-mass-depopulation-in-2021-hd-480p_A5pCYlkipOjIiY3.html
Dr. Tenpenny and other scientists have forecast that millions may die, and it will be blamed on a new strain of COVID, making an argument for even more deadly vaccines. See: "The Coming Genocide of Adverse COVID Vax Reactions, and Who to Blame for It" here: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1206379575995707392
Original on YouTube: CENSORSHIP BANNED!
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5YCfyuk9WoN/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1206384356492963840?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Dr-Sherri-Tenpenny--Mass-Depopulation-In-2021--hd-480p-:0?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdqnbj-dr-sherri-tenpenny-mass-depopulation-in-2021-hd-480p.html
Mirrored On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/h9s93cX
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/817dcc3a-068a-4581-a044-431d326e4ee3
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/dr-sherri-tenpenny-mass-depopulation-in-2021-hd-480p_A5pCYlkipOjIiY3.html
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