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THE COVID VAX HAS TAKEN THE LIVES OF OVER 11,000 PEOPLE! Dr. Bryan Ardis says 45,000 ( see comments box)
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473 views • July 29, 2021
This was July 24th, but in the Stew Peters show we have already heard of the court case with Dr. Bryan Ardis of numbers exceeding 45,000! See video below!
https://www.brighteon.com/29fc0040-911e-42d6-a521-f5d075ed8ea2
https://www.brighteon.com/29fc0040-911e-42d6-a521-f5d075ed8ea2
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