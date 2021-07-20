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Doctor Bryan Ardis Announces He Has Proof of Over 45K COVID Vaccine Deaths
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863 views • July 20, 2021
Dr Bryan Ardis has filed a lawsuit against the federal government and claims there are 11 vaccine damage reporting systems that show over 45K COVID vaccine deaths.
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