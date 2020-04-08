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(Video 27) Revelation_ Bill Gates & ID2020 _ Microchips for a Cashless Society 5G / 6G
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34 views • April 08, 2020
see also 1, Lets Get Them All! Gates Birx Fauci Soros all of them
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NX_6Meo9QFY&list=PLnZ0zxC-HTBN5Xu_HjlejFN8bvQ4kyatf & / or Boom Info on Maeve Kennedy, Birx, Gates - CORRECTED (Pepfar, Maeve Kennedy deceased & 'Event 201' ) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoK6h4Mg7E8 & 2, The WHO & Their Ties To The Chinese Communist Party
https://www.brighteon.com/2ef551f5-05db-465b-8da2-dd83b820fcc0 & 3, They're Coming to Your Home to Take You Away! (MIRRORED) https://www.brighteon.com/d27ae4b8-4e54-4011-b1b2-b2e194afd632
QR Codes - Quantum Dots - RFID Tattoos & The Coming Mark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cayXwUICyqE
ID2020 https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
Event 201 https://www.bitchute.com/video/CJqoiU1JVK8t/
The WTO plan for Global vaccinations https://www.who.int/immunization/global_vaccine_action_plan/en/?fbclid=IwAR1dO4l6LO2jmR1O-WWWKNS4iwjPKNw-SgUu3rqKQpiKhGt80SO5BLB8vB0
Wahun In China & Globallyis even more reason to ban Huawei & Chinese technology is the new SARS outbreak called Coronavirus, which was more than likely produced at the Medical research institute at Wuhun.https://summit.news/2020/01/23/chinese-lab-that-studies-worlds-most-dangerous-pathogens-is-based-in-wuhan/?fbclid=IwAR2kVxPjZHuBs7RzQfy7QhP8An1RgW-hV3U8fbW7pdG4oCtw0V5yogyXsug Wuhan is also a UNESCO UN site https://en.unesco.org/creative-cities/wuhan China is already in lockdown due to the social credit system (people can fly in or out if they have the correct credit score, but more and more are failing the credit score in millions every day as of course it is cultural Marxism critical theory. Maoism is not designed to benefit society with gulags and re-education centers
Wuhan is a ‘creative city’ but which in practice looks like this video ‘amazing polly’ ‘they hate us’ (i.e. all 7 billion people on earth) https://www.bitchute.com/video/4M8LB--H50M/ & this also exposes the 'smart city' plan 'the truth about smart cities' https://www.bitchute.com/video/KJKI1zhP41A/ (i e the salespitch into totalitarian slavery) which is not just about elections but total control Globally
This whilstleblower has gone public i.e. Mr Zachary Vorhies see project veritas on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/g1VeElBAeas/ ) & also ‘DIGITAL DEMOCRACY? ONE COMPANY CONTROLS IT ALL’ https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vpqnye8nH9k/ (which applies to all people on all continents to induce them into leftist secular humanist mind control) & then see all posts above in Chapter 3a on Chinas social credit system given to them by Eric Schmidt ex CEO of Google who fled to North Korea https://www.scmp.com/news/asia/article/1124160/what-googles-eric-schmidt-doing-north-korea (or here) https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2013/jan/07/google-eric-schmidt-trip-pyongyang before giving the Chinese the logarithm & they want to run the New World Order SARS & Coronavirus are patented virus ! & the cure is known.
They are genetically modified vaccinations & they avoid health inspections, as do GMO foods (so called) Note this smart dystopia (communism) and the UN ‘rules based international order’ https://www.unaa.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/UNAA_RulesBasedOrder_ARTweb3.pdf also known as the ‘Liberal international economic order’ is usurping your government in any way it can Contrast this with economic nationalism wealth and prosperity.
How this 'Technocracy' works Amazing Polly & The Cyber Laundry https://www.bitchute.com/video/YxaMnWGc3_Q/ & also Cracking your Skull https://www.bitchute.com/video/7ez0T4O_Fvk/
Has the Pirbright institute been infiltrated by the Chinese https://www.brighteon.com/3e16e8ff-c3d5-49db-89c4-09a54872159f & why Huwaei is a threat to Western security should be becoming apparent as China has spent many years under the Clintons (1996) & Obama's infiltrating this technology (& AI) into every aspect of western life. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/04/us/tiktok-pentagon-military-ban.html & https://www.bitchute.com/video/3QU1Rj64FKU/
ID2020: Global Digital ID Pushed Via Vaccines https://www.brighteon.com/086cd4c5-2aee-4236-a6a1-7604be301135
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NX_6Meo9QFY&list=PLnZ0zxC-HTBN5Xu_HjlejFN8bvQ4kyatf & / or Boom Info on Maeve Kennedy, Birx, Gates - CORRECTED (Pepfar, Maeve Kennedy deceased & 'Event 201' ) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoK6h4Mg7E8 & 2, The WHO & Their Ties To The Chinese Communist Party
https://www.brighteon.com/2ef551f5-05db-465b-8da2-dd83b820fcc0 & 3, They're Coming to Your Home to Take You Away! (MIRRORED) https://www.brighteon.com/d27ae4b8-4e54-4011-b1b2-b2e194afd632
QR Codes - Quantum Dots - RFID Tattoos & The Coming Mark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cayXwUICyqE
ID2020 https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
Event 201 https://www.bitchute.com/video/CJqoiU1JVK8t/
The WTO plan for Global vaccinations https://www.who.int/immunization/global_vaccine_action_plan/en/?fbclid=IwAR1dO4l6LO2jmR1O-WWWKNS4iwjPKNw-SgUu3rqKQpiKhGt80SO5BLB8vB0
Wahun In China & Globallyis even more reason to ban Huawei & Chinese technology is the new SARS outbreak called Coronavirus, which was more than likely produced at the Medical research institute at Wuhun.https://summit.news/2020/01/23/chinese-lab-that-studies-worlds-most-dangerous-pathogens-is-based-in-wuhan/?fbclid=IwAR2kVxPjZHuBs7RzQfy7QhP8An1RgW-hV3U8fbW7pdG4oCtw0V5yogyXsug Wuhan is also a UNESCO UN site https://en.unesco.org/creative-cities/wuhan China is already in lockdown due to the social credit system (people can fly in or out if they have the correct credit score, but more and more are failing the credit score in millions every day as of course it is cultural Marxism critical theory. Maoism is not designed to benefit society with gulags and re-education centers
Wuhan is a ‘creative city’ but which in practice looks like this video ‘amazing polly’ ‘they hate us’ (i.e. all 7 billion people on earth) https://www.bitchute.com/video/4M8LB--H50M/ & this also exposes the 'smart city' plan 'the truth about smart cities' https://www.bitchute.com/video/KJKI1zhP41A/ (i e the salespitch into totalitarian slavery) which is not just about elections but total control Globally
This whilstleblower has gone public i.e. Mr Zachary Vorhies see project veritas on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/video/g1VeElBAeas/ ) & also ‘DIGITAL DEMOCRACY? ONE COMPANY CONTROLS IT ALL’ https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vpqnye8nH9k/ (which applies to all people on all continents to induce them into leftist secular humanist mind control) & then see all posts above in Chapter 3a on Chinas social credit system given to them by Eric Schmidt ex CEO of Google who fled to North Korea https://www.scmp.com/news/asia/article/1124160/what-googles-eric-schmidt-doing-north-korea (or here) https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2013/jan/07/google-eric-schmidt-trip-pyongyang before giving the Chinese the logarithm & they want to run the New World Order SARS & Coronavirus are patented virus ! & the cure is known.
They are genetically modified vaccinations & they avoid health inspections, as do GMO foods (so called) Note this smart dystopia (communism) and the UN ‘rules based international order’ https://www.unaa.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/UNAA_RulesBasedOrder_ARTweb3.pdf also known as the ‘Liberal international economic order’ is usurping your government in any way it can Contrast this with economic nationalism wealth and prosperity.
How this 'Technocracy' works Amazing Polly & The Cyber Laundry https://www.bitchute.com/video/YxaMnWGc3_Q/ & also Cracking your Skull https://www.bitchute.com/video/7ez0T4O_Fvk/
Has the Pirbright institute been infiltrated by the Chinese https://www.brighteon.com/3e16e8ff-c3d5-49db-89c4-09a54872159f & why Huwaei is a threat to Western security should be becoming apparent as China has spent many years under the Clintons (1996) & Obama's infiltrating this technology (& AI) into every aspect of western life. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/04/us/tiktok-pentagon-military-ban.html & https://www.bitchute.com/video/3QU1Rj64FKU/
ID2020: Global Digital ID Pushed Via Vaccines https://www.brighteon.com/086cd4c5-2aee-4236-a6a1-7604be301135
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