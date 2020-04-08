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They're Coming to Your Home to Take You Away! (MIRRORED)
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811 views • April 08, 2020
They're Coming to Your Home to Take You Away! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel HighImpactFlix at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CONTuNVqJTA/
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Category Other
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over⭐️ALERT! This channel is in jeopardy and may soon be terminated by the powers-that-shouldn't be. To resist the tyranny of censorship & stay connected...subscribe to my private newsletter.
🔴 http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial (don't forget to CONFIRM)
☑️ Grab Your Emergency Food while you can (Limit 3 per household):
https://bit.ly/PrepareWIthHighImpactFlix
👕 Get ANY design on a Shirt, Hoodie or Mug! https://bit.ly/HighImpactMerch
If you'd like to throw a tip my way....
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬 (Read Everything)
✅ Patreon: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
✅ PayPal: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-PayPal
👕 Snag an Politically INcorrect Shirt, mug, hoodie or hat: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
💰 Bitcoin wallet: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept
* Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: http://bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin
TAKE a second to subscribe to my two back up channels:
🔥 Back Up Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactTV
🔥 VLOG Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactVlogsChannel
🔥 MAIN Channelhttp://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonYouTube
🔥 http://bit.ly/GreaseMonkeyVids
✅ My Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
🔵 Join Discord Voice chat: https://discord.gg/GzMWaPC
🐸 GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
✅ Steemit: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Steemit
✅ Minds.com: http://bit.ly/HIFonMINDS
✅ D-Live: https://dlive.tv/HighImpactFlix
✅ Instagram: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Instagram
✅ Facebook: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Facebook
✅ Twitter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Twitter
☑️ SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/highimpactflix
☑️ Grab a 6-in-1 flashlight/emergency charger:
http://www.patriotcharger.com (use IMPACT20) for 20% off!
☑️ Solar Cooker: http://solarwaterheater.com (use "Impact20" for 20% OFF)
☑️ Power Bank: http://www.backupsolarbank.com (use "Impact15" for 15% OFF)
☑️ Grab your Collagen right here: http://www.healthwithflix.com
☑️ Solar Survival Flashlight: http://bit.ly/SurvivorFlashlight
☑️ Virtual Shield VPN: htt..
LESS
Category Other
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel HighImpactFlix at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CONTuNVqJTA/
⭐️ALERT! This channel is in jeopardy and may soon be terminated by the powers-that-shouldn't be. To resist the tyranny of censorship & stay connected...subscribe to my private newsletter.
🔴 http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial (don't forget to CONFIRM)
☑️ Grab Your Emergency Food while you can (Limit 3 per household):
https://bit.ly/PrepareWIthHighImpactFlix
👕 Get ANY design on a Shirt, Hoodie or Mug! https://bit.ly/HighImpactMerch
If you'd like to throw a tip my way....
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬 (Read Everything)
✅ Patreon: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
✅ PayPal: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-PayPal
👕 Snag an Politically INcorrect Shirt, mug, hoodie or hat: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
💰 Bitcoin wallet: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept
* Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: http://bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin
TAKE a second to subscribe to my two back up channels:
🔥 Back Up Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactTV
🔥 VLOG Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactVlogsChannel
🔥 MAIN Channelhttp://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonYouTube
🔥 http://bit.ly/GreaseMonkeyVids
✅ My Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
🔵 Join Discord Voice chat: https://discord.gg/GzMWaPC
🐸 GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
✅ Steemit: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Steemit
✅ Minds.com: http://bit.ly/HIFonMINDS
✅ D-Live: https://dlive.tv/HighImpactFlix
✅ Instagram: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Instagram
✅ Facebook: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Facebook
✅ Twitter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Twitter
☑️ SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/highimpactflix
☑️ Grab a 6-in-1 flashlight/emergency charger:
http://www.patriotcharger.com (use IMPACT20) for 20% off!
☑️ Solar Cooker: http://solarwaterheater.com (use "Impact20" for 20% OFF)
☑️ Power Bank: http://www.backupsolarbank.com (use "Impact15" for 15% OFF)
☑️ Grab your Collagen right here: http://www.healthwithflix.com
☑️ Solar Survival Flashlight: http://bit.ly/SurvivorFlashlight
☑️ Virtual Shield VPN: htt..
LESS
Category Other
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over⭐️ALERT! This channel is in jeopardy and may soon be terminated by the powers-that-shouldn't be. To resist the tyranny of censorship & stay connected...subscribe to my private newsletter.
🔴 http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial (don't forget to CONFIRM)
☑️ Grab Your Emergency Food while you can (Limit 3 per household):
https://bit.ly/PrepareWIthHighImpactFlix
👕 Get ANY design on a Shirt, Hoodie or Mug! https://bit.ly/HighImpactMerch
If you'd like to throw a tip my way....
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬 (Read Everything)
✅ Patreon: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
✅ PayPal: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-PayPal
👕 Snag an Politically INcorrect Shirt, mug, hoodie or hat: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
💰 Bitcoin wallet: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept
* Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: http://bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin
TAKE a second to subscribe to my two back up channels:
🔥 Back Up Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactTV
🔥 VLOG Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactVlogsChannel
🔥 MAIN Channelhttp://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonYouTube
🔥 http://bit.ly/GreaseMonkeyVids
✅ My Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
🔵 Join Discord Voice chat: https://discord.gg/GzMWaPC
🐸 GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
✅ Steemit: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Steemit
✅ Minds.com: http://bit.ly/HIFonMINDS
✅ D-Live: https://dlive.tv/HighImpactFlix
✅ Instagram: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Instagram
✅ Facebook: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Facebook
✅ Twitter: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Twitter
☑️ SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/highimpactflix
☑️ Grab a 6-in-1 flashlight/emergency charger:
http://www.patriotcharger.com (use IMPACT20) for 20% off!
☑️ Solar Cooker: http://solarwaterheater.com (use "Impact20" for 20% OFF)
☑️ Power Bank: http://www.backupsolarbank.com (use "Impact15" for 15% OFF)
☑️ Grab your Collagen right here: http://www.healthwithflix.com
☑️ Solar Survival Flashlight: http://bit.ly/SurvivorFlashlight
☑️ Virtual Shield VPN: htt..
LESS
Category Other
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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