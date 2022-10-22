P.2 Highs and lows, another 5 days under the belt, after dark at Sorrento Beach MVI_8050+1merged

Watch p.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/19d8c05e-f14e-42a1-a4f7-18fb70e2c4b0
But five days ago, I was here at Sorrento Beach with my wife, who craves to get away from the house, regardless, it seems, of the demands on me at this stage of our circumstances. Tonight, in light rain and no wind, after 11 p.m., I share my triumphs and woes with you all.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.