P.2 Highs and lows, another 5 days under the belt, after dark at Sorrento Beach MVI_8050+1merged

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Watch p.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/19d8c05e-f14e-42a1-a4f7-18fb70e2c4b0
But five days ago, I was here at Sorrento Beach with my wife, who craves to get away from the house, regardless, it seems, of the demands on me at this stage of our circumstances. Tonight, in light rain and no wind, after 11 p.m., I share my triumphs and woes with you all.