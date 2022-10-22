Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.1 Highs and lows, another 5 days under the belt, after dark at Sorrento Beach MVI_8047
20 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published a month ago |
Shop nowDonate

Watch p.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/81730eb6-8891-4a53-96cd-a516a908bba2

But five days ago, I was here at Sorrento Beach with my wife, who craves to get away from the house, regardless, it seems, of the demands on me at this stage of our circumstances. Tonight, in light rain and no wind, after 11 p.m., I share my triumphs and woes with you all.

Keywords
lifeculturemarriagebeachhappinessresponsibilitypositive thinkingpsychologyoverwhelmproblemschallengesindian oceantriggeringinner worldcity lightssorrentohillarys boat harbourrottnest islandworst-case-scenario thinkingdire world situationtruth beauty and goodness generation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket