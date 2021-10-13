Most hidden Secrets of the Bible - Amazing Revelation

Christians never go deep into the books of Moses to find out who lead the Sons of Jacob out of Egypt. Moses revealed it was "the Angel of the Lord" who guided them to the promised Land. This Study establishes the identity of this Angel:Greatest Revelations of Apostle John and PaulAnother puzzling Subject religious leaders never venture to talk about, the Apostle John disclosed that the Prophet Isaiah saw the Glory of Christ. Make sure to read the Amazing Scriptures regarding this Mystery:The most marvelous Revelation of the Apostle John:The Prophet Zachariah wrote important Revelations that were given to him by "the Angel of the Lord" concerning Christ. Make sure to read:Jesus Christ the Divine IncarnationAlso, Christ proclaimed: before Abraham was, I am. Make sure to read this Study:Jesus Christ, Abraham and MelchizedekIn the Bible there are numerous scriptures calling the Angel of the Lord who lead the Israelites out of Egypt: "the Arm of the Lord" and "the right Hand of the Lord". The Prophet Isaiah wrote in Isaiah 53, "Who hath believed our report? and to whom is THE ARM OF THE LORD revealed?". When you read Isaiah 53, this is a poignant Revelation of the sufferings of the incarnation of the Arm of the Lord (Jesus Christ).In Psalm 118 we can read: "the right hand of the Lord doeth valiantly. The right hand of the Lord is exalted: the right hand of the Lord doeth valiantly." This is all about the sacrificial Lamb of God, Jesus Christ.Make sure to read:Amazing Psalm of the sacrificial Lamb of GodExodus 15:4 Pharaoh's chariots and his host hath he cast into the sea: his chosen captains also are drowned in the Red sea.5 The depths have covered them: they sank into the bottom as a stone.6 THY RIGHT HAND, O Lord, is become glorious in power: THY RIGHT HAND, O Lord, hath dashed in pieces the enemy.Exodus 15:11 Who is like unto thee, O Lord, among the gods? who is like thee, glorious in holiness, fearful in praises, doing wonders?12 Thou stretchedst out THY RIGHT HAND, the earth swallowed them.13 Thou in thy mercy hast led forth the people which thou hast redeemed: thou hast guided them in thy strength unto thy holy habitation.Deuteronomy 33:2And he said, The Lord came from Sinai, and rose up from Seir unto them; he shined forth from mount Paran, and he came with ten thousands of saints: FROM HIS RIGHT HAND went a fiery law for them.Psalm 44:3For they got not the land in possession by their own sword, neither did their own arm save them: but THY RIGHT HAND, and THINE ARM, and the light of thy countenance, because thou hadst a favour unto them.Psalm 77:9 Hath God forgotten to be gracious? hath he in anger shut up his tender mercies? Selah.10 And I said, This is my infirmity: but I will remember the years of THE RIGHT HAND OF THE MOST HIGH.11 I will remember the works of the Lord: surely I will remember thy wonders of old.Psalm 78:52 But made his own people to go forth like sheep, and guided them in the wilderness like a flock.53 And he led them on safely, so that they feared not: but the sea overwhelmed their enemies.54 And he brought them to the border of his sanctuary, even to this mountain, which HIS RIGHT HAND had purchased.Psalm 80:14 Return, we beseech thee, O God of hosts: look down from heaven, and behold, and visit this vine;15 And the vineyard which THY RIGHT HAND hath planted, and the branch that thou madest strong for thyself.16 It is burned with fire, it is cut down: they perish at the rebuke of thy countenance.17 Let THY HAND be upon THE MAN OF THY RIGHT HAND, upon THE SON OF MAN whom thou madest strong for thyself.Psalm 8913 Thou hast a MIGHTY ARM: strong is THY HAND, and high is THY RIGHT HAND.14 Justice and judgment are the habitation of thy throne: mercy and truth shall go before thy face.Psalm 98:1O sing unto the Lord a new song; for he hath done marvellous things: HIS RIGHT HAND, and HIS HOLY ARM, hath gotten him the victory.2 The Lord hath made known his salvation: his righteousness hath he openly shewed in the sight of the heathen.3 He hath remembered his mercy and his truth toward the house of Israel: all the ends of the earth have seen the salvation of our God.Deuteronomy 7:19The great temptations which thine eyes saw, and the signs, and the wonders, and THE MIGHTY HAND, and THE STRETCHED OUT ARM, whereby the Lord thy God brought thee out: so shall the Lord thy God do unto all the people of whom thou art afraid.Isaiah 41:10Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with THE RIGHT HAND OF MY RIGHTEOUSNESS.