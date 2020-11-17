Jesus Christ the divine Incarnation

Psalm 110:

1 THE LORD SAID UNTO MY LORD, Sit thou at my right hand, until I make thine enemies thy footstool.



Mat 22:

41 While the Pharisees were gathered together, Jesus asked them,

42 Saying, What think ye of Christ? whose son is he? They say unto him, The son of David.

43 He saith unto them, How then doth David in spirit call him Lord, saying,

44 THE LORD SAID UNTO MY LORD, Sit thou on my right hand, till I make thine enemies thy footstool?

45 IF DAVID THEN CALL HIM LORD, HOW IS HE HIS SON?



Jesus was from Bethlehem and raised in the Household of Joseph, he was not of the Seed of David, Elisabeth the mother of John the Baptist, was of the daughters of Aaron and the Cousin of Mary.



Luke 1:5 ... a certain priest named Zacharias, of the course of Abia: and his wife was of the daughters of Aaron, and her name was Elisabeth.



Luke 1:36

And, behold, thy cousin Elisabeth, she hath also conceived a son in her old age ...



At the end of this Study, you will see Zachariah prophesied Christ would be of the House of David and also of Aaron.



Christ is the Son of Man and also the Son of God, here is what the Angel Gabriel had declared to Mary:



Luke 1:

34 Then said Mary unto the angel, How shall this be, seeing I know not a man?

35 And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God.



Apostle John wrote about the divine Nature of Christ, in the beginning was the Word, the Word was God, the Word was made Flesh and lived among men. John used the Greek Word "Logos" which was translated "the Word". "Logos" was not a spokesperson, but the SpokesAngel of God, a divine utterance conveying the thoughts and Will of God to Humanity.



In the Bible Logos is also called "the Right hand of the Lord". All the interactions and interventions of God with the Human Race as recorded through out the Bible, were done through the Right Hand of God. All the Signs and Miracles, the Exodus, the creation of the Land of Israel, from Adam to the Birth of Christ and the creation of the Church, all was done through the Logos.



John 1:

In the beginning was the Word (Logos), and the Word (Logos) was with God, and the Word (Logos) was God.

2 The same was in the beginning with God.

3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.



John 1:

14 And the Word (Logos) was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.



Zachariah prophesied about the incarnated Christ: "the house of David shall be as God, AS THE ANGEL OF THE LORD BEFORE THEM."



The Angel of the Lord who was communicating the messages of God to Zachariah, proclaimed that when he would be incarnated as Christ, the Sons of Israel would value himself (the Angel of the Lord) at 30 pieces of Silver:



Zechariah 11

12 And I said unto them, If ye think good, give me my price; and if not, forbear. So they weighed for my price thirty pieces of silver.

13 And the Lord said unto me, Cast it unto the potter: a goodly price that I was prised at of them. And I took the thirty pieces of silver, and cast them to the potter in the house of the Lord.



Mat 27:

3 Then Judas, which had betrayed him, when he saw that he was condemned, repented himself, and brought again the thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests and elders,

4 Saying, I have sinned in that I have betrayed the innocent blood. And they said, What is that to us? see thou to that.

5 And he cast down the pieces of silver in the temple, and departed, and went and hanged himself.

6 And the chief priests took the silver pieces, and said, It is not lawful for to put them into the treasury, because it is the price of blood.

7 And they took counsel, and bought with them the potter's field, to bury strangers in.

8 Wherefore that field was called, The field of blood, unto this day.



The Angel of the Lord also disclosed to Zechariah that when he would be incarnated, the Children of Israel would pierce him (Logos, the right hand of the Lord). And when Jesus Christ was crucified, Apostle John wrote:



John 19:37

And again another scripture saith, They shall look on him whom they pierced.



Zechariah 12:

10 And I will pour upon the house of David, and upon the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the spirit of grace and of supplications: and THEY SHALL LOOK UPON ME WHOM THEY HAVE PIERCED, and they shall mourn for him, as one mourneth for his only son, and shall be in bitterness for him, as one that is in bitterness for his firstborn.

11 In that day shall there be a great mourning in Jerusalem, as the mourning of Hadadrimmon in the valley of Megiddon.

12 And the land shall mourn, every family apart; the family of the house of David apart, and their wives apart; the family of the house of Nathan apart, and their wives apart;

13 The family of THE HOUSE OF LEVI apart, and their wives