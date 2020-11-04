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Since When Did Bill and Melinda Gates Become Licensed Doctors Paying For Outcomes -This Is Illegal!
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63 views • November 04, 2020
Since When Did Bill and Melinda Gates Become Licensed Doctors Paying For Outcomes -This Is Illegal!. Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/8113906f-f23e-44db-a284-827b62ca72cd Source Site: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/luciferase-there-has-never-been-anything-like-it-big-tech-companies-once-again-attempting-to-cover-for-bill-gates-intents-and-his-covid-vaccine-video Bradlee Dean is the founder and executive director of the non-profit ministry, You Can Run But You Cannot Hide International http://youcanruninternational.com and The Sons of Liberty, which has reached over 500,000 youth in schools across the country.
He hosts the number #1 Genesis Communication Network radio show on a national syndication, The Sons of Liberty http://www.sonsoflibertyradio.com, hard-hitting radio program which attacks the hot issues of today, combats the lies in the media, and re-establishes the Christian foundation of our country. Listen to Bradlee Dean's radio broadcast, The Sons of Liberty, Monday - Friday 2-3 pm or Saturdays from 2-4 pm CST
http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/ona...
As a syndicated columnist for over 40 outlets including WorldNetDaily, Western Journalism, and the Liberty Alliance group, he also has his own media resource http://sonsoflibertymedia.com and is author of the autobiographical graphic novel "My War."
Bradlee created a television mini-series documentary titled, 'My War" http://mywarfilm.com which has aired on national television, which he authored, produced, directed, and narrated.
Bradlee has been featured on outlets such as FOX News, MSNBC, The New York Times and The Weekly Standard, CNN etc...
Even after all of this, Bradlee's most rewarding title and position is serving as husband and "Daddy" to five awesome boys. If you would like to support his ministry please go to https://sonsofliberty.dntly.com/#/ Published on Aug 4, 2020
He hosts the number #1 Genesis Communication Network radio show on a national syndication, The Sons of Liberty http://www.sonsoflibertyradio.com, hard-hitting radio program which attacks the hot issues of today, combats the lies in the media, and re-establishes the Christian foundation of our country. Listen to Bradlee Dean's radio broadcast, The Sons of Liberty, Monday - Friday 2-3 pm or Saturdays from 2-4 pm CST
http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/ona...
As a syndicated columnist for over 40 outlets including WorldNetDaily, Western Journalism, and the Liberty Alliance group, he also has his own media resource http://sonsoflibertymedia.com and is author of the autobiographical graphic novel "My War."
Bradlee created a television mini-series documentary titled, 'My War" http://mywarfilm.com which has aired on national television, which he authored, produced, directed, and narrated.
Bradlee has been featured on outlets such as FOX News, MSNBC, The New York Times and The Weekly Standard, CNN etc...
Even after all of this, Bradlee's most rewarding title and position is serving as husband and "Daddy" to five awesome boys. If you would like to support his ministry please go to https://sonsofliberty.dntly.com/#/ Published on Aug 4, 2020
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