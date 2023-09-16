Create New Account
P.2 Survival garden potato harvest: Do I…? I EAT THEM: Cooking with EK, in Perth MVI_4263,5-9merged
EK the Urban Yeti
234 Subscribers
59 views
Published 13 hours ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/879ff03a-a739-4d39-8ace-7e3d4e3504b9

With some trepidation, I harvested my first tub of royal blue potatoes for this spring season. And I decided against hiring a truck to take them to market, instead, to cook and eat them.

foodpreppinggardensurvivalgingerturmericeggsonioncarrotshomecelerypumpkinrecipescheesered cabbagefresh garliccoconut creamroyal blue potatoesdried garliccauliflower crockpotted-soupbroccoli stems

