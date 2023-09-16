P.2 Survival garden potato harvest: Do I…? I EAT THEM: Cooking with EK, in Perth MVI_4263,5-9merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/879ff03a-a739-4d39-8ace-7e3d4e3504b9
With some trepidation, I harvested my first tub of royal blue potatoes for this spring season. And I decided against hiring a truck to take them to market, instead, to cook and eat them.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.