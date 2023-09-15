P.1 Survival garden potato harvest: Do I hire a truck to take them to market, or eat them, in Perth? MVI_4254-7,60-2merged
40 views
•
Published 14 hours ago
•
With some trepidation, I harvested
my first tub of royal blue potatoes for this spring season.
Keywords
nutritionpreppinggardensurvivalrainhomemulchcomposthumuscold winterhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mixorganic fertilisergrub damagehairy caterpillars
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos