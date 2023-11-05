Create New Account
P.4 Mullein Tea Chat with EK: The last two action-packed weeks… (FAMILY COUNSELLING FOR ME TONIGHT) MVI_5699-5700merged
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 12 hours ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/99bf0bac-3354-4590-af17-5ff1acf4a1aa

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c3045aa3-f80b-4932-a936-3b58d5582e81

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0e700334-a93e-4837-9a49-6b4ddfee3e51

It’s mullein tea chat time, partly in the kitchen, partly in the garden: The subject matter is my last two hectic weeks, and, it seems, there’s much more to come before things settle down for me.

Keywords
gardengarlicgingerturmericlemonpotatoespermacultureflowershomeonionsweedslawnparsleyaloe verachicoryfennelmulchbamboocompostmulleinpawpawchickweedhumussunflowersmadeira vine

