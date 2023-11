P.3 Mullein Tea Chat with EK: The last two action-packed weeks… MVI_5696-7merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/99bf0bac-3354-4590-af17-5ff1acf4a1aa

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c3045aa3-f80b-4932-a936-3b58d5582e81

It’s mullein tea chat time, partly in the kitchen, partly in the garden: The subject matter is my last two hectic weeks, and, it seems, there’s much more to come before things settle down for me.