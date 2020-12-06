© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
104) EX-RUSSIAN INTEL OFFICER - Depopulation agenda is real
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
423 views • December 06, 2020
Full credits to Inessa S's channel.
EX-RUSSIAN INTEL OFFICER: Depopulation agenda is real | 21/04/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2vqjBtnltI
A former Colonel of the Russian Military Intelligence service states that the current Coronavirus pandemic is serving 4 main purposes:
1) Depopulation initiative
2) Political control over the remaining population
3) Deflation of the current financial bubble
4) Liquidation of geo-economic competitors
MORE:
92) The Covid-19 Genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (ENHANCED AUDIO & VIDEO): https://www.brighteon.com/caaedca2-750b-45e8-beb4-d597a1c802e0
and
Dr. Vernon Coleman: Covid-19 - The Greatest Hoax in History: https://www.vernoncoleman.com/greatesthoax.pdf
EX-RUSSIAN INTEL OFFICER: Depopulation agenda is real | 21/04/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2vqjBtnltI
A former Colonel of the Russian Military Intelligence service states that the current Coronavirus pandemic is serving 4 main purposes:
1) Depopulation initiative
2) Political control over the remaining population
3) Deflation of the current financial bubble
4) Liquidation of geo-economic competitors
MORE:
92) The Covid-19 Genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (ENHANCED AUDIO & VIDEO): https://www.brighteon.com/caaedca2-750b-45e8-beb4-d597a1c802e0
and
Dr. Vernon Coleman: Covid-19 - The Greatest Hoax in History: https://www.vernoncoleman.com/greatesthoax.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.