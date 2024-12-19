BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Video links that may assist in discerning some things
LightcodeA
LightcodeA
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 4 months ago


Here are some video links that can assist in better grasping how things are manipulated and how to spot it. Simply sharing info that may assist in times such as this. (I have no affiliation with the people in these 2 videos nor do I endorse other content the channels post.)


Video 1:


Yuri Bezmenov speaks on Psychological Warfare Subversion & Control of Western Society:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5gnpCqsXE8g



Video 2:


Chase Hughes/ behavior expert on psychological operations in connection to a recent topic:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nTpQq1a9zhI


Keywords
ufoeventspsychological warfarehow to be aware
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy