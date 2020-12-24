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Red Pill Sunday School S1 E5 with Clint Richardson
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15 views • December 24, 2020
***Lethal Injection 2: A Corruption of Blood (Part 1) now released. Watch here:***
- https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/a8df2fa5-b039-4eb7-afe3-f37f1ed0d499
- https://www.bitchute.com/video/jaAvklCkhDmd/
- 1080p (8.5GB): https://www.mediafire.com/file/su2jgtfbg04gdlh/Lethal_Injection_2_-_A_Corruption_of_Blood_%2528Part_1%2529_1080p.mp4/file
- 720p (4.2GB): https://www.mediafire.com/file/30o6pfykatop1b7/Lethal_Injection_2_-_A_Corruption_of_Blood_%2528Part_1%2529_720p.mp4/file
- 480p (1.3GB): https://www.mediafire.com/file/jc3jx6cdjb906np/Lethal_Injection_2_-_A_Corruption_of_Blood_%2528Part_1%2529_480p.mp4/file
Source quality 1080p (33GB): https://www.dropbox.com/s/ujdctfg4m7z3ub5/Lethal%20Injection%202%20%28Pt1%29.mp4?dl=0
***Watch this prelude to Lethal Injection 2 if you are unfamiliar with COVID-19's origins as the product of government-funded gain-of-function research:***
Wagging the Dog: The Story Behind the Story of COVID-19
- https://www.brighteon.com/f4d920bc-be48-4010-bbaf-5d62d9ac122a
- https://www.bitchute.com/video/8JzhW0dxFtSF/
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OzQ4uEwCYwA
- https://www.mediafire.com/file/evoh5dedwybvxrv/Wagging_the_Dog_-_The_Story_Behind_the_Story_of_COVID19.m4v/file
Find me at:
- http://www.strawmanstory.info/
- https://realitybloger.wordpress.com/
- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sUSRxFh41x6t/
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsea7QKmWqZdMuwxW7sPyXQ
- https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/a8df2fa5-b039-4eb7-afe3-f37f1ed0d499
- https://www.bitchute.com/video/jaAvklCkhDmd/
- 1080p (8.5GB): https://www.mediafire.com/file/su2jgtfbg04gdlh/Lethal_Injection_2_-_A_Corruption_of_Blood_%2528Part_1%2529_1080p.mp4/file
- 720p (4.2GB): https://www.mediafire.com/file/30o6pfykatop1b7/Lethal_Injection_2_-_A_Corruption_of_Blood_%2528Part_1%2529_720p.mp4/file
- 480p (1.3GB): https://www.mediafire.com/file/jc3jx6cdjb906np/Lethal_Injection_2_-_A_Corruption_of_Blood_%2528Part_1%2529_480p.mp4/file
Source quality 1080p (33GB): https://www.dropbox.com/s/ujdctfg4m7z3ub5/Lethal%20Injection%202%20%28Pt1%29.mp4?dl=0
***Watch this prelude to Lethal Injection 2 if you are unfamiliar with COVID-19's origins as the product of government-funded gain-of-function research:***
Wagging the Dog: The Story Behind the Story of COVID-19
- https://www.brighteon.com/f4d920bc-be48-4010-bbaf-5d62d9ac122a
- https://www.bitchute.com/video/8JzhW0dxFtSF/
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OzQ4uEwCYwA
- https://www.mediafire.com/file/evoh5dedwybvxrv/Wagging_the_Dog_-_The_Story_Behind_the_Story_of_COVID19.m4v/file
Find me at:
- http://www.strawmanstory.info/
- https://realitybloger.wordpress.com/
- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sUSRxFh41x6t/
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsea7QKmWqZdMuwxW7sPyXQ
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