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Wagging the Dog - The Story Behind the Story of COVID-19
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576 views • October 30, 2020
Full video download: http://www.mediafire.com/file/evoh5dedwybvxrv/Wagging+the+Dog+-+The+Story+Behind+the+Story+Of+COVID19.m4v/file
Full ZIP package including a written summary, faxable copies of that summary (without images), alternative file formats, and full contact information for the 116th US Congress (phone/fax numbers etc.): http://www.mediafire.com/file/skp8z03892xhkfk/Wagging_the_Dog_-_The_Story_Behind_the_Story_of_COVID-19.zip/file
Greetings,
My name is Clint and I’m reaching out to you in dire a plea for help with exposing the fact that COVID-19 is legally classifiable as a biological weapon, and that Dr. Anthony Fauci (NIAID) along with the NIH issued US tax-payer money for the creation of this disease.
In other words, the Dr. leading the public health efforts on this pandemic is the one who appropriated funding to engineer the virus, and there are statutes that can be enforced to pursue this violation of US and international law.
In the interest of public safety, supporting medical freedom and raising the most awareness, you have my express permission to reuse or redistribute the research in any way that you see fit (and I implore you to do so).
I would also appreciate hearing from you about any public speaking opportunities that may be available.
Find me at:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsea7QKmWqZdMuwxW7sPyXQ
Realitybloger.wordpress.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This is the first part of my master class revolving around the so-called "science," medical, pharmaceutical, corporate and governmental structure that promotes an industry of harm and death to the general population. We cannot fight what we do not know, and we cannot treat a disease while the very government that funded it's lab-grown creation lies to us daily about is origin.
In Wagging The Dog Part 1: Creating The Chimera, we look at duel use, gain of function research and its devastatingly frightening implications on life and life as we know it. Herein is definitive proof of not only the manmade origin of SARS-1, MERS, and now SARS-2, but of every other viral disease known and unknown to man.
Science and its methodology has been replaced by a religious cult called scientism, and their sociopathic agenda crosses over into what in my own lifetime was only imaginable in the most dystopia science fiction movies. Futurism, immortality, transhumanism, and eugenics (today called as genetics) are just the surface of what is being funded by your government and its institutions, from military to health to DARPA.
This is a must watch for those that seek the truth about the who, what, where, why, and when surrounding this current outbreak of Covid-19, and to prepare you for what is without a doubt coming next. Please feel free to share, repost, and create your own documentary clips from this movie. It is and always will be not for profit and for educational, critique, and other lawfully protected intent.
Find me at:
- http://www.strawmanstory.info/
- https://realitybloger.wordpress.com/
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsea7QKmWqZdMuwxW7sPyXQ
Full ZIP package including a written summary, faxable copies of that summary (without images), alternative file formats, and full contact information for the 116th US Congress (phone/fax numbers etc.): http://www.mediafire.com/file/skp8z03892xhkfk/Wagging_the_Dog_-_The_Story_Behind_the_Story_of_COVID-19.zip/file
Greetings,
My name is Clint and I’m reaching out to you in dire a plea for help with exposing the fact that COVID-19 is legally classifiable as a biological weapon, and that Dr. Anthony Fauci (NIAID) along with the NIH issued US tax-payer money for the creation of this disease.
In other words, the Dr. leading the public health efforts on this pandemic is the one who appropriated funding to engineer the virus, and there are statutes that can be enforced to pursue this violation of US and international law.
In the interest of public safety, supporting medical freedom and raising the most awareness, you have my express permission to reuse or redistribute the research in any way that you see fit (and I implore you to do so).
I would also appreciate hearing from you about any public speaking opportunities that may be available.
Find me at:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsea7QKmWqZdMuwxW7sPyXQ
Realitybloger.wordpress.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This is the first part of my master class revolving around the so-called "science," medical, pharmaceutical, corporate and governmental structure that promotes an industry of harm and death to the general population. We cannot fight what we do not know, and we cannot treat a disease while the very government that funded it's lab-grown creation lies to us daily about is origin.
In Wagging The Dog Part 1: Creating The Chimera, we look at duel use, gain of function research and its devastatingly frightening implications on life and life as we know it. Herein is definitive proof of not only the manmade origin of SARS-1, MERS, and now SARS-2, but of every other viral disease known and unknown to man.
Science and its methodology has been replaced by a religious cult called scientism, and their sociopathic agenda crosses over into what in my own lifetime was only imaginable in the most dystopia science fiction movies. Futurism, immortality, transhumanism, and eugenics (today called as genetics) are just the surface of what is being funded by your government and its institutions, from military to health to DARPA.
This is a must watch for those that seek the truth about the who, what, where, why, and when surrounding this current outbreak of Covid-19, and to prepare you for what is without a doubt coming next. Please feel free to share, repost, and create your own documentary clips from this movie. It is and always will be not for profit and for educational, critique, and other lawfully protected intent.
Find me at:
- http://www.strawmanstory.info/
- https://realitybloger.wordpress.com/
- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsea7QKmWqZdMuwxW7sPyXQ
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