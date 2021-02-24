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GrubHub Illegally Suspends Florida Driver For Not Wearing A Mask Ignoring State & Federal Laws
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83 views • February 24, 2021
• In the USA, people are innocent until PROVEN guilty. See Title III Reg 28 CFR 36.208
• The 6th Amendment gives people the right to know who their accuser is
• Grubhub doesn't make law or public policy, especially rules that violate people's Constitutional rights such as these ones they’re enforcing
Sources:
A) https://www.ada.gov/reg3a.html#Anchor-23522
B) https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/sixth_amendment
GRUBHUB VIOLATIONS OF THE LAW
1. Under the laws enforced by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), it's illegal to discriminate against someone (applicant or employee) because of that person's race, color, religion, sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, & pregnancy), national origin, age (40 or older), disability or genetic information. It is also illegal to retaliate against a person because he or she complained about discrimination, filed a charge of discrimination, or participated in an employment discrimination investigation or lawsuit. The law forbids discrimination in every aspect of employment.
Source: https://www.eeoc.gov/prohibited-employment-policiespractices
2. Florida recommends but does not require face coverings for the general public. Several cities & large counties, including Miami-Dade, Palm Beach & Hillsborough (which includes Tampa), have mask "requirements", BUT local governments are barred from assessing fines & penalties for noncompliance under a Sept. 25 executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis & the Florida Dept. of Health. Read Florida’s public health advisory.
Sources:
A) https://www.aarp.org/health/healthy-living/info-2020/states-mask-mandates-coronavirus.html
B) https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/20200622-SOF-DOH-Public-Health-Advisory.pdf
3. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the minimum acceptable oxygen level is 19.5%. When you put masks on, the oxygen level that gets to your brain is below that legal %. See the video of Jeff Neff (a firefighter) Performing Four Oxygen Level Tests On Various COVID 19 Masks.
Sources:
A) https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/standardinterpretations/2007-04-02-0
B) https://www.brighteon.com/0d950115-364b-4729-b821-3752eb493f4c
4. My legal right to enter, shop, & be served at establishments without covering my face is protected by federal law.
• Even Private businesses have a LEGAL CLASSIFICATION as a "public accommodation" under federal law. See Title III Reg 28 CFR 36.104. Thus according to law, the private business is open to the public, & I am the public, & thus I have the LEGAL RIGHT to be in the business, absent a court-issued order of quarantine, isolation or restraining order.
• You have no evidence that I am a "direct threat" to the health & safety of others. Absent a court-order of quarantine or isolation, there is no evidence that I am a threat.
• In the USA, people are innocent until PROVEN guilty. See Title III Reg 28 CFR 36.208
• Store policies do not supersede federal law just as no state emergency orders or local ordinances supersede it. Companies cannot require me to restrict my oxygen levels as a condition of entry.
• You’re not licensed to dispense medical advice, & your requirement of me to undertake the medical intervention of restricting my oxygen is a violation of this state's laws. Further, I have the right to refuse to any medical treatment while still maintaining my right to other services, privileges, goods, & facilities as protected by federal law. See Title III Reg 28 CFR 36.202
SOURCES:
A) https://www.ada.gov/reg3a.html#Anchor-36104
B) https://www.ada.gov/reg3a.html#Anchor-23522
C) https://www.ada.gov/reg3a.html#Anchor-35326
5. According to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) masks aren’t required anywhere in America. No business may deny you/me service because you refuse to wear a mask. If they do, it is a violation on THEIR part punishable by a $75,000 federal fine! The ADA declares the following...
• Requires reasonable accommodation to anyone who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition.
• You cannot be forced to disclose any medical condition. The Supreme Court of The United States (SCOTUS) recognizes a right to privacy. Furthermore, due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) & the 4th Amendment, no one can legally ask me about my "medical conditions". If I am seen without a mask as was reported by this person who complained, then they’re to not complain but to merely assume I have a medical condition & welcome me inside to support their business (i.e make deliveries for them on their behalf).
• Your (in this case my) right to privacy of medical history is further protected by the 5th Amendment.
SOURCES:
A) https://www.ada.gov/pubs/ada.htm
B) https://www.cdc.gov/phlp/publications/topic/hipaa.html
C) https://constitutioncenter.org/interactive-constitution/amendment/amendment-iv
D) D) https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/fifth_amendment
• The 6th Amendment gives people the right to know who their accuser is
• Grubhub doesn't make law or public policy, especially rules that violate people's Constitutional rights such as these ones they’re enforcing
Sources:
A) https://www.ada.gov/reg3a.html#Anchor-23522
B) https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/sixth_amendment
GRUBHUB VIOLATIONS OF THE LAW
1. Under the laws enforced by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), it's illegal to discriminate against someone (applicant or employee) because of that person's race, color, religion, sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, & pregnancy), national origin, age (40 or older), disability or genetic information. It is also illegal to retaliate against a person because he or she complained about discrimination, filed a charge of discrimination, or participated in an employment discrimination investigation or lawsuit. The law forbids discrimination in every aspect of employment.
Source: https://www.eeoc.gov/prohibited-employment-policiespractices
2. Florida recommends but does not require face coverings for the general public. Several cities & large counties, including Miami-Dade, Palm Beach & Hillsborough (which includes Tampa), have mask "requirements", BUT local governments are barred from assessing fines & penalties for noncompliance under a Sept. 25 executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis & the Florida Dept. of Health. Read Florida’s public health advisory.
Sources:
A) https://www.aarp.org/health/healthy-living/info-2020/states-mask-mandates-coronavirus.html
B) https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/20200622-SOF-DOH-Public-Health-Advisory.pdf
3. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the minimum acceptable oxygen level is 19.5%. When you put masks on, the oxygen level that gets to your brain is below that legal %. See the video of Jeff Neff (a firefighter) Performing Four Oxygen Level Tests On Various COVID 19 Masks.
Sources:
A) https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/standardinterpretations/2007-04-02-0
B) https://www.brighteon.com/0d950115-364b-4729-b821-3752eb493f4c
4. My legal right to enter, shop, & be served at establishments without covering my face is protected by federal law.
• Even Private businesses have a LEGAL CLASSIFICATION as a "public accommodation" under federal law. See Title III Reg 28 CFR 36.104. Thus according to law, the private business is open to the public, & I am the public, & thus I have the LEGAL RIGHT to be in the business, absent a court-issued order of quarantine, isolation or restraining order.
• You have no evidence that I am a "direct threat" to the health & safety of others. Absent a court-order of quarantine or isolation, there is no evidence that I am a threat.
• In the USA, people are innocent until PROVEN guilty. See Title III Reg 28 CFR 36.208
• Store policies do not supersede federal law just as no state emergency orders or local ordinances supersede it. Companies cannot require me to restrict my oxygen levels as a condition of entry.
• You’re not licensed to dispense medical advice, & your requirement of me to undertake the medical intervention of restricting my oxygen is a violation of this state's laws. Further, I have the right to refuse to any medical treatment while still maintaining my right to other services, privileges, goods, & facilities as protected by federal law. See Title III Reg 28 CFR 36.202
SOURCES:
A) https://www.ada.gov/reg3a.html#Anchor-36104
B) https://www.ada.gov/reg3a.html#Anchor-23522
C) https://www.ada.gov/reg3a.html#Anchor-35326
5. According to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) masks aren’t required anywhere in America. No business may deny you/me service because you refuse to wear a mask. If they do, it is a violation on THEIR part punishable by a $75,000 federal fine! The ADA declares the following...
• Requires reasonable accommodation to anyone who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition.
• You cannot be forced to disclose any medical condition. The Supreme Court of The United States (SCOTUS) recognizes a right to privacy. Furthermore, due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) & the 4th Amendment, no one can legally ask me about my "medical conditions". If I am seen without a mask as was reported by this person who complained, then they’re to not complain but to merely assume I have a medical condition & welcome me inside to support their business (i.e make deliveries for them on their behalf).
• Your (in this case my) right to privacy of medical history is further protected by the 5th Amendment.
SOURCES:
A) https://www.ada.gov/pubs/ada.htm
B) https://www.cdc.gov/phlp/publications/topic/hipaa.html
C) https://constitutioncenter.org/interactive-constitution/amendment/amendment-iv
D) D) https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/fifth_amendment
Keywords
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