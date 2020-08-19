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Banned on YouTube: Firefighter Performs Four Oxygen Level Tests On Various COVID 19 Masks
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131 views • August 19, 2020
This video was instantly banned when it was uploaded to YouTube. There is absolutely nothing wrong with it. The firefighter is showing how your oxygen levels are compromised when you put a mask on and they are compromised instantly. The amount of censorship that has happened on Social Media in regards to the debate on wearing a mask or not wearing a mask and using the drug hydroxychloroquine as a remedy in fighting this manmade flu is absolutely mind blowing. Satan truly is trying his best to put and keep the Sheeple asleep.
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