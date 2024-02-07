The Desperate, Failing PNAC

Project For The New American Century
* The power hungry cabal, comprised of close-knit families that practice multi-generational child abuse and mass mind control, began overthrowing sovereign nations.
* Murdering innocent civilians became the new norm for U.S. foreign policy.
* But their plan for global domination was failing; and starting in 2020 with the COVID scam, they began targeting U.S. citizens.
* They have become desperate and they are going for broke — slaughtering innocent Palestinians to spark a war with Iran, and sacrificing the people of Ukraine to hopelessly take on Russia.
* These inbred families are getting old and fighting for their lives.
* There is too much at stake for them to ever give up, which makes them more dangerous than ever.
* But they are few and we are many — and they must be stopped.
Reese Reports | 7 February 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.