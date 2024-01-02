Trauma-Based Mind Control

Project Monarch: Human Herding 101

* Children from families of multi-generational abuse are easier to mind control.

* This is why world ‘leaders’ are from the same bloodlines.

* If a group of tyrants wanted a loyal army of soldiers, the easiest way would be by breeding/ritually abusing them.

* The evidence shows this is how our society was created.

* If you placed a million TBMC slaves in positions of power, you could control entire nations — but only if the masses were also kept in a relative state of trauma.





Reese Reports | 2 January 2024

https://banned.video/watch?id=6593b961be3fe4c20c4f7863