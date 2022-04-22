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Amazing Polly, Stew Peters and Col. Theresa Long MD. Karen Kingston 7 Spike Protein Toxin Patents! Greg Reese, Candice Owens!
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561 views • April 22, 2022
1. Amazing Polly! Masks off Rant! https://rumble.com/v11kusd-permission-to-breathe-freely-sir.html
2. Stew Peters: Col. Theresa Long MD. 15 min. https://rumble.com/v11qpr2-live-army-flight-surgeon-ltc-theresa-long-breaks-silence-on-vaxx-injuries-a.html
3. Dr. Ryan Cole. Cancer rates up! https://rumble.com/v11mz8n-cancers-taking-off-like-wildfire-dr.-ryan-cole-explains-how-the-shots-disru.html
4. Karen Kingston 7 toxins in the “Vaccine” https://rumble.com/v11mk3u-7-patented-poisons-in-cv19-injections-karen-kingston.html
5. Ben Armstrong: the New American: Candice Owens.https://www.brighteon.com/8cfbec19-7136-4c96-8262-9d957bfdbd07
6. Reese Report: Klaus Schwab and WEF: https://rumble.com/v11p0vo-the-megadeath-intellectuals-of-the-great-reset.html
7. Vaccine status required for migrants border crossings. https://m.theepochtimes.com/biden-admin-extends-covid-19-vaccine-requirement-for-noncitizens-at-borders_4418400.html
REPOST :
1. Annie Jacobsen Discusses her book,: Operation paperclip: https://youtu.be/HHs5M3pyd3Q
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Stew Peters: Col. Theresa Long MD. 15 min. https://rumble.com/v11qpr2-live-army-flight-surgeon-ltc-theresa-long-breaks-silence-on-vaxx-injuries-a.html
3. Dr. Ryan Cole. Cancer rates up! https://rumble.com/v11mz8n-cancers-taking-off-like-wildfire-dr.-ryan-cole-explains-how-the-shots-disru.html
4. Karen Kingston 7 toxins in the “Vaccine” https://rumble.com/v11mk3u-7-patented-poisons-in-cv19-injections-karen-kingston.html
5. Ben Armstrong: the New American: Candice Owens.https://www.brighteon.com/8cfbec19-7136-4c96-8262-9d957bfdbd07
6. Reese Report: Klaus Schwab and WEF: https://rumble.com/v11p0vo-the-megadeath-intellectuals-of-the-great-reset.html
7. Vaccine status required for migrants border crossings. https://m.theepochtimes.com/biden-admin-extends-covid-19-vaccine-requirement-for-noncitizens-at-borders_4418400.html
REPOST :
1. Annie Jacobsen Discusses her book,: Operation paperclip: https://youtu.be/HHs5M3pyd3Q
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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