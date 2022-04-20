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Government Officials Broke Laws For 2 Years and Should Be Arrested
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2489 views • April 20, 2022
How come government officials can break our laws and have no consequences? Why are they above the law? Because I am stating this truth, they will want to arrest me instead.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Candace Owens on Tucker Carlson Tonight
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304453470001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Candace Owens on Tucker Carlson Tonight
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6304453470001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
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