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144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of Israel and Martyrdom
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69 views • June 08, 2020
Acts 18:12
And when Gallio was the deputy of Achaia, the Jews made insurrection
with one accord against Paul, and brought him to the judgment seat,
Acts 23:12
And when it was day, certain of the Jews banded together, and bound
themselves under a curse, saying that they would neither eat nor
drink till they had killed Paul.
2 Corinthians 11:24
Of the Jews five times received I forty stripes save one.
25 Thrice was I beaten with rods, once was I stoned, ...
At that time the life of a Christian Jew was not worth much,
if they were not yet killed because of their Faith by their own
fellow countrymen, they would inexorably be first in line
to be slaughtered during Christians' persecutions by the Romans.
Anyway, silently and bravely, whole generations of Christian
Jews are remaining completely anonymous in their Persecution
and Death both in the Holy Land and through out the Roman Empire!
Did you ever take the time to ponder these three details given
in Revelation concerning the 144,000 Servants of Christ who were
sealed from the Tribes of Israel?
Here is the first detail:
Rv:14:3 - 4: And they sung as it were a new song before the
throne, and before the four beasts, and the elders: and no
man could learn that song but
the hundred and forty and four thousand, which were redeemed
from the earth.These are they which were not defiled with
women; for they are virgins. THESE ARE THEY WHICH FOLLOW
THE LAMB WITHERSOEVER HE GOETH....
Mt:16:24: Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man
will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his
cross, and follow me.
25: For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and
whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.
Jn:12:24 - 26: Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except a
corn of wheat fall into the ground and die, it abideth
alone: but if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit. He
that loveth his life shall lose it; and he that hateth his
life in this world shall keep it unto life eternal. If
any man serve me, let him follow me; and where I am,
there shall also my servant be: if any man
serve me, him will my Father honour.
Jn:13:36 - 37: Simon Peter said unto him, Lord, whither
goest thou? Jesus answered him, Whither I go, thou canst
not follow me now; but thou shalt follow me afterwards.
Peter said unto him, Lord, why cannot I follow thee
now? I will lay down my life for thy sake.
Here is the second Detail:
"These were redeemed from among men, being the firstfruits
unto God and to the Lamb."
John 12: 24
Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except a corn of wheat fall into
the ground and die, it abideth alone: but if it die, it bringeth
forth much fruit.
1Cor:15:21: For since by man came death, by man came also the
resurrection of the dead.
22: For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made
alive.
23: But every man in his own order: Christ the firstfruits;
afterward they that are Christ's at his coming.
24: Then cometh the end, when he shall have delivered up the
kingdom to God, even the Father; when he shall have put down
all rule and all authority and power.
25: For he must reign, till he hath put all enemies under his feet.
26: The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death.
Here is the third detail that cannot remain unnoticed, just after the
mention of the 144,000 sealed Servants of Christ from the Tribes of Israel,
Saint John wrote in his Revelation about a multitude that came out of great
Tribulation wearing like the Martyrs white Robes!
Rv:6:9 - 11: And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar
the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony
which they held: And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord,
holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell
on the earth? AND WHITE ROBES WERE GIVEN UNTO EVERY ONE OF THEM; and it was
said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their
fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were,
should be fulfilled.
Rv:7:13 - 15: And one of the elders answered, saying unto me, WHAT ARE THESE
WHICH ARE ARRAYED IN WHITE ROBES? and whence came they? And I said unto him,
Sir, thou knowest. And he said to me, THESE ARE THEY WHICH CAME OUT OF GREAT
TRIBULATION, and have washed their robes, and made them white in the blood
of the Lamb. Therefore are they before the throne of God, and serve him day
and night in his temple: and he that sitteth on the throne shall dwell among
them.
Related Studies on this Brighteon Channel:
1,000 Year Reign with Christ (Revelation 20:4)
https://www.brighteon.com/61b722cc-5304-460e-b705-0e15aa45bdaa
I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the testimony of Jesus
https://www.brighteon.com/b17cc74a-b5cb-4ed3-968e-5802ff8fdde5
Read more interesting Studies, and share this Brighteon Channel Link:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
And when Gallio was the deputy of Achaia, the Jews made insurrection
with one accord against Paul, and brought him to the judgment seat,
Acts 23:12
And when it was day, certain of the Jews banded together, and bound
themselves under a curse, saying that they would neither eat nor
drink till they had killed Paul.
2 Corinthians 11:24
Of the Jews five times received I forty stripes save one.
25 Thrice was I beaten with rods, once was I stoned, ...
At that time the life of a Christian Jew was not worth much,
if they were not yet killed because of their Faith by their own
fellow countrymen, they would inexorably be first in line
to be slaughtered during Christians' persecutions by the Romans.
Anyway, silently and bravely, whole generations of Christian
Jews are remaining completely anonymous in their Persecution
and Death both in the Holy Land and through out the Roman Empire!
Did you ever take the time to ponder these three details given
in Revelation concerning the 144,000 Servants of Christ who were
sealed from the Tribes of Israel?
Here is the first detail:
Rv:14:3 - 4: And they sung as it were a new song before the
throne, and before the four beasts, and the elders: and no
man could learn that song but
the hundred and forty and four thousand, which were redeemed
from the earth.These are they which were not defiled with
women; for they are virgins. THESE ARE THEY WHICH FOLLOW
THE LAMB WITHERSOEVER HE GOETH....
Mt:16:24: Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man
will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his
cross, and follow me.
25: For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: and
whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.
Jn:12:24 - 26: Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except a
corn of wheat fall into the ground and die, it abideth
alone: but if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit. He
that loveth his life shall lose it; and he that hateth his
life in this world shall keep it unto life eternal. If
any man serve me, let him follow me; and where I am,
there shall also my servant be: if any man
serve me, him will my Father honour.
Jn:13:36 - 37: Simon Peter said unto him, Lord, whither
goest thou? Jesus answered him, Whither I go, thou canst
not follow me now; but thou shalt follow me afterwards.
Peter said unto him, Lord, why cannot I follow thee
now? I will lay down my life for thy sake.
Here is the second Detail:
"These were redeemed from among men, being the firstfruits
unto God and to the Lamb."
John 12: 24
Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except a corn of wheat fall into
the ground and die, it abideth alone: but if it die, it bringeth
forth much fruit.
1Cor:15:21: For since by man came death, by man came also the
resurrection of the dead.
22: For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made
alive.
23: But every man in his own order: Christ the firstfruits;
afterward they that are Christ's at his coming.
24: Then cometh the end, when he shall have delivered up the
kingdom to God, even the Father; when he shall have put down
all rule and all authority and power.
25: For he must reign, till he hath put all enemies under his feet.
26: The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death.
Here is the third detail that cannot remain unnoticed, just after the
mention of the 144,000 sealed Servants of Christ from the Tribes of Israel,
Saint John wrote in his Revelation about a multitude that came out of great
Tribulation wearing like the Martyrs white Robes!
Rv:6:9 - 11: And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar
the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony
which they held: And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord,
holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell
on the earth? AND WHITE ROBES WERE GIVEN UNTO EVERY ONE OF THEM; and it was
said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their
fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were,
should be fulfilled.
Rv:7:13 - 15: And one of the elders answered, saying unto me, WHAT ARE THESE
WHICH ARE ARRAYED IN WHITE ROBES? and whence came they? And I said unto him,
Sir, thou knowest. And he said to me, THESE ARE THEY WHICH CAME OUT OF GREAT
TRIBULATION, and have washed their robes, and made them white in the blood
of the Lamb. Therefore are they before the throne of God, and serve him day
and night in his temple: and he that sitteth on the throne shall dwell among
them.
Related Studies on this Brighteon Channel:
1,000 Year Reign with Christ (Revelation 20:4)
https://www.brighteon.com/61b722cc-5304-460e-b705-0e15aa45bdaa
I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the testimony of Jesus
https://www.brighteon.com/b17cc74a-b5cb-4ed3-968e-5802ff8fdde5
Read more interesting Studies, and share this Brighteon Channel Link:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
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