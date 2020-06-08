144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of Israel and Martyrdom

Acts 18:12And when Gallio was the deputy of Achaia, the Jews made insurrectionwith one accord against Paul, and brought him to the judgment seat,Acts 23:12And when it was day, certain of the Jews banded together, and boundthemselves under a curse, saying that they would neither eat nordrink till they had killed Paul.2 Corinthians 11:24Of the Jews five times received I forty stripes save one.25 Thrice was I beaten with rods, once was I stoned, ...At that time the life of a Christian Jew was not worth much,if they were not yet killed because of their Faith by their ownfellow countrymen, they would inexorably be first in lineto be slaughtered during Christians' persecutions by the Romans.Anyway, silently and bravely, whole generations of ChristianJews are remaining completely anonymous in their Persecutionand Death both in the Holy Land and through out the Roman Empire!Did you ever take the time to ponder these three details givenin Revelation concerning the 144,000 Servants of Christ who weresealed from the Tribes of Israel?Here is the first detail:Rv:14:3 - 4: And they sung as it were a new song before thethrone, and before the four beasts, and the elders: and noman could learn that song butthe hundred and forty and four thousand, which were redeemedfrom the earth.These are they which were not defiled withwomen; for they are virgins. THESE ARE THEY WHICH FOLLOWTHE LAMB WITHERSOEVER HE GOETH....Mt:16:24: Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any manwill come after me, let him deny himself, and take up hiscross, and follow me.25: For whosoever will save his life shall lose it: andwhosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it.Jn:12:24 - 26: Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except acorn of wheat fall into the ground and die, it abidethalone: but if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit. Hethat loveth his life shall lose it; and he that hateth hislife in this world shall keep it unto life eternal. Ifany man serve me, let him follow me; and where I am,there shall also my servant be: if any manserve me, him will my Father honour.Jn:13:36 - 37: Simon Peter said unto him, Lord, whithergoest thou? Jesus answered him, Whither I go, thou canstnot follow me now; but thou shalt follow me afterwards.Peter said unto him, Lord, why cannot I follow theenow? I will lay down my life for thy sake.Here is the second Detail:"These were redeemed from among men, being the firstfruitsunto God and to the Lamb."John 12: 24Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except a corn of wheat fall intothe ground and die, it abideth alone: but if it die, it bringethforth much fruit.1Cor:15:21: For since by man came death, by man came also theresurrection of the dead.22: For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be madealive.23: But every man in his own order: Christ the firstfruits;afterward they that are Christ's at his coming.24: Then cometh the end, when he shall have delivered up thekingdom to God, even the Father; when he shall have put downall rule and all authority and power.25: For he must reign, till he hath put all enemies under his feet.26: The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death.Here is the third detail that cannot remain unnoticed, just after themention of the 144,000 sealed Servants of Christ from the Tribes of Israel,Saint John wrote in his Revelation about a multitude that came out of greatTribulation wearing like the Martyrs white Robes!Rv:6:9 - 11: And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altarthe souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimonywhich they held: And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord,holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwellon the earth? AND WHITE ROBES WERE GIVEN UNTO EVERY ONE OF THEM; and it wassaid unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until theirfellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were,should be fulfilled.Rv:7:13 - 15: And one of the elders answered, saying unto me, WHAT ARE THESEWHICH ARE ARRAYED IN WHITE ROBES? and whence came they? And I said unto him,Sir, thou knowest. And he said to me, THESE ARE THEY WHICH CAME OUT OF GREATTRIBULATION, and have washed their robes, and made them white in the bloodof the Lamb. Therefore are they before the throne of God, and serve him dayand night in his temple: and he that sitteth on the throne shall dwell amongthem.Related Studies on this Brighteon Channel:1,000 Year Reign with Christ (Revelation 20:4)I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the testimony of JesusRead more interesting Studies, and share this Brighteon Channel Link: