Recording of AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot "Millions of [Immunocompromised] People Can’t Be Vaxxed"

[19.04.2022] AstraZeneca Source Recording from 2020 Shows CEO Pascal Soriot Saying, ‘Millions of [Immunocompromised] People Can’t Be Vaccinated…Antibody [Treatment] Has Enormous Potential’• Project Veritas has obtained a December, 2020 company-wide Zoom call during which AstraZeneca CEO, Pascal Soriot, discusses complications with COVID vaccines that contradict guidance from health officials on the matter such as the World Health Organization.• Soriot: “Like if you have an immune disease, lupus, or some other immune condition, you cannot – or multiple sclerosis, you can’t be vaccinated. So, there are millions of people in the world that will need a protection that cannot be coming from a vaccine. So, the longer antibody has enormous potential.”• Soriot: “The long-acting antibody is quite unique because this is the only combination potentially will last more than six months, up to potentially 12 months and protect people for a long period of time.”[NEW YORK – Apr 19, 2022] A source within pharmaceutical giant, AstraZeneca, has provided Project Veritas with a 2020 recording of an internal company-wide Zoom call in which CEO, Pascal Soriot, makes statements about vaccine compatibility that contradict guidance from health agencies and organizations such as the World Health Organization.“If you have an immune disease, lupus or some other immune condition, you cannot – or multiple sclerosis, you can’t be vaccinated,” Soriot says in the clip. “So, there are millions of people in the world that will need a protection that cannot be coming from a vaccine. So, the longer antibody has enormous potential,” added Soriot in the never-before-seen footage.Monoclonal antibody treatments were known to be effective relatively early in the COVID-19 pandemic and some states in the U.S. moved quickly to use it as a front-line defense. However, the federal government actively pushed against the use of those treatments in favor of the vaccine.In a video published Tuesday afternoon, James O’Keefe asks, “If the CEO of one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies realized back in 2020 that antibody treatments are necessary for the immunocompromised, why would governments around the world force vaccine mandates when millions of people are at risk if they get it?”In a March 16 health advisory, the World Health Organization reasserted its stance that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe for immunocompromised individuals. “It should be noted that the full two dose regimen of this vaccine is believed to be more protective against variants of concern than a single dose alone,” the advisory says. “Further to this, SAGE [Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization] recommends that severe and moderately immunocompromised persons should be offered an additional dose of vaccine.”At the time of this writing, AstraZeneca has yet to respond to a request for comment.--WAKE UP! 'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!(Links for verification and research under all my videos)TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory.https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299--'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]The Viral Delusion (Part 3) The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu [04.04.2022]More 'The Viral Delusion' to come...--126,089 views Apr 19, 2022Project Veritas1.48M subscribers