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CDC OFFICIAL SAYS TO GET RID OF WHITE PEOPLE TO LOWER VACCINE REFUSAL - PRESS THE RESET (VIDEO)
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274 views • May 23, 2020
This is a 2016 video where DR. CAROL J. BAKER, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Chairperson on Immunizations, says the way to lower the vaccine refusal rate is to get rid of White people, and she is a "white" person herself. She says "whites" are the minority population in the biggest, inner cities. For example, she said she was a white minority for over 20 years to the Hispanic majority in Houston, TX. She then insinuates that nearly all ANTI-VAX people are the educated whites that are doing their own research, reading vaccine inserts, & asking too many questions about safety, testing, necessity, & effectiveness. She further insinuates that minorities, illegals, and immigrants will line up to get their vaccinations because they lack CRITICAL THINKING SKILLS & COMMON SENSE, and they often beLIEve whatever the U.S. government tells them. This lady is an ignorant, racist bitch working for the Illuminati & the United Nations. If this video clip doesn't open your eyes, then make sure you watch this one too: WHO IS LYING TO YOU? by Del Bigtree linked below. If vaccines were REAL & SAFE, vaccinated people would have NOTHING TO FEAR from unvaccinated people. If you truly think the government is worried about your safety, and that is why they are trying to push & force vaccinations onto the masses, you better start researching the Illuminati's New World Order Agenda, United Nations Agenda 21, and United Nations Agenda 2030. Never forget, the science on vaccines might be settled, but then again SCIENCE IS FAKE, SCIENCE IS A RELIGION, and SCIENCE IS SCIENCE FICTION. Please, don't be blinded by Science.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WHO IS LYING TO YOU? - THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION, THAT'S W.H.O. - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/65537763-50e5-453a-9ebb-163eaa7a992b
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
MURDER BY INJECTION: THE STORY OF THE MEDICAL CONSPIRACY AGAINST AMERICA - EUSTACE MULLINS (EBOOK)
https://archive.org/details/MurderByInjection.EustaceMullins/mode/2up
Press The Reset on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pressthereset/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WHO IS LYING TO YOU? - THE WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION, THAT'S W.H.O. - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/65537763-50e5-453a-9ebb-163eaa7a992b
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED ELDERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
MURDER BY INJECTION: THE STORY OF THE MEDICAL CONSPIRACY AGAINST AMERICA - EUSTACE MULLINS (EBOOK)
https://archive.org/details/MurderByInjection.EustaceMullins/mode/2up
Press The Reset on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pressthereset/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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