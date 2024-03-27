UPLOAD DONATED
claim of right 1689. An act only has force of law with the consent of the governed
These Are 13 Rules Of Gunfighting Every One Should Know
They are also committing crimes because carrying weapons and wearing armour is a breach of the peace under the Justices Of The Peace Act 1361 and of the Statute Of Northampton 1328. Police have been required to disarm as they are not part of the military. They are civilians and they have refused to disarm.
Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians. (police are government agents terrorists section 43 is invalid)
There are always risks in challenging excessive police power but the risks of not challenging it are far more dangerous even fatal. Hunter S
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROAO1saHEvs
The Nuclear Scare Scam _ Galen Winsor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.