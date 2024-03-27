UPLOAD DONATED

claim of right 1689. An act only has force of law with the consent of the governed



These Are 13 Rules Of Gunfighting Every One Should Know

1-Guns have only two enemies; rust and politicians

2-It's always better to be judged by 12 than carried by 6

3-Cops carry guns to protect themselves,not you

4-Never let someone or something that threatens you get inside arm's length

5-Never say " I've got a gun" If you need to use deadly force, the first sound they hear should be the safety clicking off

6-The most important rule in a gunfight is: Always win - cheat if necessary

7-The average response time of a 911 call is 23 minutes: the response time of a .44 Auto Mag is 1200 feet per second

8-Make your attacker advance through a wall of bullets; You may get killed with your own gun, but he'll have to beat you to death with it, cause it'll be empty

9-If you're in a gun fight; If you're not shooting,you should be loading

If you're not loading,you should be moving

If you're not shooting,moving or loading you're probably dead

10-In a life and death situation do something---It may be wrong but do something

11-If you carry a gun people call you paranoid, Nonsense! If you have a gun what do you have to be paranoid about

12-You can say"Stop" or "Alto" or any other word, but a large bore muzzle pointed at someones head is pretty much a universal Language

13-You cannot save the planet, but you may be able to save yourself and your family

Peace is that brief glorious moment in history when everybody stands around reloading---T. Jefferson.





They are also committing crimes because carrying weapons and wearing armour is a breach of the peace under the Justices Of The Peace Act 1361 and of the Statute Of Northampton 1328. Police have been required to disarm as they are not part of the military. They are civilians and they have refused to disarm.

Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians. (police are government agents terrorists section 43 is invalid)

There are always risks in challenging excessive police power but the risks of not challenging it are far more dangerous even fatal. Hunter S



