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Fauci’s Friend Used NIH Grant to Weaponize COVID in Wuhan
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390 views • April 09, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, the team looks at the connection of Dr. Fauci to the Chinese Communist Party through the shady dealings of the EcoHealth Alliance.
We also show how the mainstream media is thoroughly filled with self-confessed paid agents of China, promoting the COVID party line.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/09/21)
Watch part 1 of the Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/3762f4de-d995-461a-bb91-a7b9c0198ee1
We also show how the mainstream media is thoroughly filled with self-confessed paid agents of China, promoting the COVID party line.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/09/21)
Watch part 1 of the Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/3762f4de-d995-461a-bb91-a7b9c0198ee1
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