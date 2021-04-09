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Covid Crazy: One-Third Coronavirus Victims Developed Neurological-Psychiatric Illnesses
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683 views • April 09, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall and the team share information that nearly a third of those that receive the COVID vaccine experience some form of mental illness.
Also, we examine how YouTube has shuttered the Florida governor from questioning masks for kids, while a New Hampshire track coach stands defiant against mandates.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/09/21)
Watch part 2 of the Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/7eccbc46-6a8d-4436-aa95-9d7fb0b792fa
Also, we examine how YouTube has shuttered the Florida governor from questioning masks for kids, while a New Hampshire track coach stands defiant against mandates.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/09/21)
Watch part 2 of the Godcast: https://www.brighteon.com/7eccbc46-6a8d-4436-aa95-9d7fb0b792fa
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