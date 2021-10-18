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UFO Files - Chinas Roswell - Teil 3von3 _ DEUTSCH (about the dropa)
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94 views • October 18, 2021
UFO Files - Chinas Roswell - Teil 3von3 _ DEUTSCH , (about the Dropa) ,
SEE also : Dead Alien bodys from Roswell UFO crash_ HQ Leaked 2011 HD
https://www.brighteon.com/5f43891f-3395-468d-a139-98711eab3786 ,
https://sites.google.com/view/area51-s4-secret-aire-base/homepage , -
Tags : china s roswell,ufo files,the dropa, --- this -- is PART 3 , LATER RESEARCH ABOUTH AURORA , https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x3oei27 , [OVNI] La mystérieuse affaire du crash d\'Aurora, Texas (USA) - 1897 , Le 19 avril 1897, dans la petite ville d'Aurora (Texas), un vaisseau spatial s'écrase sur un moulin à vent, explosant en morceaux. On recueille les débris, en trouvant certains pourvus de sortes de hiéroglyphes. Dans la recherche, on trouve également une petite créature extraterrestre que l'on appelle le "pilote martien", et les gens de la ville décident de lui donner une sépulture dans le cimetière de la ville. La nouvelle se répand vite et l'affaire est publiée dans un article d'un journal local de l'époque, le "Dallas Morning News" , EXTRA (URL) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDVU-1NpaNA , Aurora: The UFO Crash of 1897 (Documentary with Jim Marrs) ,
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https://www.brighteon.com/7eb20164-9512-49b9-9b94-89836bcea361 (= Part 3),
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https://www.brighteon.com/e2a7c047-850a-49e1-b693-c237b3f43ea2 (=Part 2),
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https://www.brighteon.com/845db018-721a-4cb0-903a-f4224a3adbfe (= Part 1),
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WEBSITE--PAGE : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/u/ufo-files-chinas-roswell-deutsch-about-the-dropa-teil-1-2-3 , -- Next an interesting Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aC7SZoKaZog -- Professor Explains History of China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, Pre-2010 | The Great Courses Plus -- Added https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/i/finally-an-important-relation-with-10-000-11-000-12000-b-c , , Added recently IN ENGLISH ! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adBOR5o9Ns0 - Mysterious Artifacts That Came From Space -, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
SEE also : Dead Alien bodys from Roswell UFO crash_ HQ Leaked 2011 HD
https://www.brighteon.com/5f43891f-3395-468d-a139-98711eab3786 ,
https://sites.google.com/view/area51-s4-secret-aire-base/homepage , -
Tags : china s roswell,ufo files,the dropa, --- this -- is PART 3 , LATER RESEARCH ABOUTH AURORA , https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x3oei27 , [OVNI] La mystérieuse affaire du crash d\'Aurora, Texas (USA) - 1897 , Le 19 avril 1897, dans la petite ville d'Aurora (Texas), un vaisseau spatial s'écrase sur un moulin à vent, explosant en morceaux. On recueille les débris, en trouvant certains pourvus de sortes de hiéroglyphes. Dans la recherche, on trouve également une petite créature extraterrestre que l'on appelle le "pilote martien", et les gens de la ville décident de lui donner une sépulture dans le cimetière de la ville. La nouvelle se répand vite et l'affaire est publiée dans un article d'un journal local de l'époque, le "Dallas Morning News" , EXTRA (URL) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDVU-1NpaNA , Aurora: The UFO Crash of 1897 (Documentary with Jim Marrs) ,
-
https://www.brighteon.com/7eb20164-9512-49b9-9b94-89836bcea361 (= Part 3),
-
https://www.brighteon.com/e2a7c047-850a-49e1-b693-c237b3f43ea2 (=Part 2),
-
https://www.brighteon.com/845db018-721a-4cb0-903a-f4224a3adbfe (= Part 1),
-
WEBSITE--PAGE : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/u/ufo-files-chinas-roswell-deutsch-about-the-dropa-teil-1-2-3 , -- Next an interesting Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aC7SZoKaZog -- Professor Explains History of China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, Pre-2010 | The Great Courses Plus -- Added https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/i/finally-an-important-relation-with-10-000-11-000-12000-b-c , , Added recently IN ENGLISH ! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adBOR5o9Ns0 - Mysterious Artifacts That Came From Space -, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
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