Garden Update and Tour | Part II

After much delay, tech issues and lightning 🌩 caused WiFi outages - part II has arrived! The only things that have changed since I filmed this video is that the plants have grown a bit. Lol 😉 This is the first official garden tour of 2022 AND of our new homestead, The Sage Patch. Time for a catch up! Things are coming along well but there is still so much to do! I have big dreams but I don’t want to leave y’all hanging on my progress till harvest time so I’m excited to show you the big picture of what’s growing!! 😃 Part I with the Seeds and Seedlings tour can be found here: https://www.brighteon.com/c222d1d4-a369-47b0-8a63-ed13f1f6bd7c



For more garden updates, local happenings and dog mom life on the homestead you can find/follow me on MeWe at: https://mewe.com/i/tiffanyalmazan