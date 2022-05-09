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Garden Update and Tour | Part 1
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162 views • May 09, 2022
Time for a catch up! Spring keeps coming and going so I plant when it’s warm and build beds when the nights are cold again. It’s a good mix. Things are coming along well but there isn’t much indoor time right now for editing videos and I don’t want to leave y’all hanging. I’m excited to show you what’s growing!!
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