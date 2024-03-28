Aboriginal crime in Alice Springs is out of control.

Alice Springs, a once popular tourist destination, praised as a supposed traditional icon of Australia, has become plagued with violence, gang crime, sexual assault and outright chaos. Facilitated by the corruption of governmental officials and members of the media who wish to sweep it all under the rug and downplay just how chaotic the situation really is. The heartland of Australia, Alice Springs, has been deemed 2023’s most dangerous city in Australia, boasting the largest crime rate in the nation.
~ https://t.me/blacklistedresearch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnVTPjW-1wo
Join: @RealLandDownUnder on Telegram.
Join Aussie Flyers:
Website -
Telegram -
https://t.me/roobsaussieflyers
Gab -
https://gab.com/RoobsAussieFlyers
Facebook -
https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers
Bitchute -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-aussie-flyers/
Brighteon -
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieroobs08
Odysee -
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble -
YouTube -
https://www.youtube.com/@RoobsAussieFlyers
Subscribe to our magazine -
https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine
Roobs Aussie Mailer -
https://aussieflyers.com/mailer
Email - [email protected]
All rights reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.