Aboriginal crime in Alice Springs is out of control.
Roobs Aussie Flyers
Published Yesterday

Alice Springs, a once popular tourist destination, praised as a supposed traditional icon of Australia, has become plagued with violence, gang crime, sexual assault and outright chaos. Facilitated by the corruption of governmental officials and members of the media who wish to sweep it all under the rug and downplay just how chaotic the situation really is. The heartland of Australia, Alice Springs, has been deemed 2023’s most dangerous city in Australia, boasting the largest crime rate in the nation.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnVTPjW-1wo


