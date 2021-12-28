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While Watching Dave Hodges This UFO Flew Over!
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180 views • December 28, 2021
While Watching Dave Hodges on "The Common Sense Show" this UFO Flew Over! 10 pm Mountain Time, December 23, 2021, in northern Alberta, Canada. This is the second time this has occurred for Sky Watcher News. The first was almost a year before in January, 2021, seen here: https://www.brighteon.com/52b64b95-f10f-4851-8ffc-b9ef0b60fb62
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