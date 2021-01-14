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Dave Hodges Speaks on UFOs... When a UFO Appears!
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437 views • January 14, 2021
Dave Hodges Speaks on UFOs... When a UFO Appears! As Johnny Carson said, "I kid you not." The Great Karnak would not have foreseen this! After watching Dave Hodges speak on UFOs at 9:30 pm 2021-01-13, a UFO suddenly appeared outside my window! Coincidence of the century! Watching Dave Hodges of TheCommonSenseShow.tv on ROKU YouTube when this UFO appeared over Edmonton AB Canada! Completely untouched photos and video! (Remember all video platforms including Brighteon render down from the original 1080HD to 720 for storage purposes. Detail is much greater in originals!)
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