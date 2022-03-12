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Jailbreak Overlander (RFB): How to Clean and RE-USE your Big Berkey Water Filters. [09.03.2022]
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472 views • March 12, 2022
Why you should filter all your water (research):
Viktor Schauberger about Pure Clean Water:
https://www.flaska.eu/water-structuring/pioneers-of-water-research/viktor-schauberger
https://www.masaru-emoto.net/jp/
https://www.alivewater.com/ incl Viktor Schauberger Video's.
The Power of Water Vortexing - Viktor Schauberger: http://ecoaeon.com/benefits/the-power-of-water
Living Water Vortexèr Jug:
https://www.clean-water.dk/living-water-vortex
https://carolinapuck.dk/living-water-vortex-energikande/
https://shop.7d.dk/rent-vand/living-water-vortexer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3Bx1ga_a5s
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=living+water+vortex+jug
https://www.fractalwater.com/vortex-water/
DAFI water filter jug: https://dafi.info/en/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dafi+water+filter+jug&;t=h_&ia=web
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
This Is My Personal Opinion on Water Filters, No Company Is Going to Agree as It Hurts Sales.
Get Your Water Filter Here:
https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/richie-from-boston?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston#10793184
#bigberkey #flouride #waterfilter #howto
#bigberkey #flouride #waterfilter
3,710 views Mar 9, 2022
Jailbreak Overlander
81.8k Subscribers
https://youtu.be/cb9tfUIAx90
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=berkey+water+filter&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=berkey+water+filter+price&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=berkey+water+filter+sale&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.berkeyfilters.com/
Viktor Schauberger about Pure Clean Water:
https://www.flaska.eu/water-structuring/pioneers-of-water-research/viktor-schauberger
https://www.masaru-emoto.net/jp/
https://www.alivewater.com/ incl Viktor Schauberger Video's.
The Power of Water Vortexing - Viktor Schauberger: http://ecoaeon.com/benefits/the-power-of-water
Living Water Vortexèr Jug:
https://www.clean-water.dk/living-water-vortex
https://carolinapuck.dk/living-water-vortex-energikande/
https://shop.7d.dk/rent-vand/living-water-vortexer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3Bx1ga_a5s
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=living+water+vortex+jug
https://www.fractalwater.com/vortex-water/
DAFI water filter jug: https://dafi.info/en/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=dafi+water+filter+jug&;t=h_&ia=web
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?
- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?
- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
The End of Germ Theory...
TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
This Is My Personal Opinion on Water Filters, No Company Is Going to Agree as It Hurts Sales.
Get Your Water Filter Here:
https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/richie-from-boston?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=RFB.Richie.From.Boston#10793184
#bigberkey #flouride #waterfilter #howto
#bigberkey #flouride #waterfilter
3,710 views Mar 9, 2022
Jailbreak Overlander
81.8k Subscribers
https://youtu.be/cb9tfUIAx90
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=berkey+water+filter&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=berkey+water+filter+price&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=berkey+water+filter+sale&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.berkeyfilters.com/
Keywords
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