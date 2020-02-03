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Coronavirus 2 - the "forbidden" science
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2085 views • February 03, 2020
What are the so-called viruses and who makes them?
The answer may very well surprise you because it puts the power very firmly back into your hands where it truly belongs.
Also to be highly recommended is this 5 minute video from Spiro:
https://www.brighteon.com/b0b9cd83-d97e-4681-a3c5-71f2c0a6607a
The answer may very well surprise you because it puts the power very firmly back into your hands where it truly belongs.
Also to be highly recommended is this 5 minute video from Spiro:
https://www.brighteon.com/b0b9cd83-d97e-4681-a3c5-71f2c0a6607a
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