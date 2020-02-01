Coronavirus Censorship Promoted In Pandemic Exercise Is Now Happening!

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In my recent report titled 'Did Bill Gates & World Economic Forum Predict Coronavirus Outbreak?
Did Bill Gates & World Economic Forum Predict Coronavirus Outbreak? An Inside Look May Shock You!
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/01/...
Social Media Networks Vow to CENSOR “Misinformation” About Coronavirus
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/02/...
Coronavirus Contains "HIV Insertions", Stoking Fears Over Artificially Created Bioweapon
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
Zerohedge Suspended On Twitter
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/z...
A Pro-Trump Blog Doxed A Chinese Scientist It Falsely Accused Of Creating The Coronavirus As A Bioweapon
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/...
Event 201
http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.or...