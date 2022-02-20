© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The More Aggressive HIV Strain Added Interview With Kary Mullis.
Follow
0
Share
Report
167 views • February 20, 2022
The More Aggressive HIV Strain Added Interview With Kary Mullis.
>
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
There is an interview with Prince Harry he is plugging everybody should get tested.
IF YOU ARE ASYMPTOMATIC, PLEASE DO NOT GET TESTED.
However, millions of fit and well people have foolishly fallen for the testing, testing, testing scam, just to get the Jab numbers up using a not fit for purpose PCR test set with the cycles to high. Why should the asymptomatic get themselves tested for HIV PARTICULARY THE UNVACCINATED.
An Interview has been added with Kary Mullis (PCR Inventor) who 10 years afterwards ended the seven-year media blackout on the HIV causes AIDES debate by showing there was no proof.
Mullis successfully challenged the interpretation provided after his PCR process was misused. Interestingly, Mullis said “What ABC needs to do,” says Mullis, “is talk to [Chairman of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Dr. Anthony] Fauci and [Dr. Robert] Gallo [one of the discoverers of HIV] and show that they’re assholes, which I could do in ten minutes.”
He would have sounded the alarm about the PCR test as a valid measuring device for covid. He died just 3 months before the whole covid scam started.
Source: Greg Reese.
https://www.brighteon.com/d4338002-954c-431e-9992-5ac766d84486
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
HIV, Testing, Another mRNA Jab
>
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
There is an interview with Prince Harry he is plugging everybody should get tested.
IF YOU ARE ASYMPTOMATIC, PLEASE DO NOT GET TESTED.
However, millions of fit and well people have foolishly fallen for the testing, testing, testing scam, just to get the Jab numbers up using a not fit for purpose PCR test set with the cycles to high. Why should the asymptomatic get themselves tested for HIV PARTICULARY THE UNVACCINATED.
An Interview has been added with Kary Mullis (PCR Inventor) who 10 years afterwards ended the seven-year media blackout on the HIV causes AIDES debate by showing there was no proof.
Mullis successfully challenged the interpretation provided after his PCR process was misused. Interestingly, Mullis said “What ABC needs to do,” says Mullis, “is talk to [Chairman of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Dr. Anthony] Fauci and [Dr. Robert] Gallo [one of the discoverers of HIV] and show that they’re assholes, which I could do in ten minutes.”
He would have sounded the alarm about the PCR test as a valid measuring device for covid. He died just 3 months before the whole covid scam started.
Source: Greg Reese.
https://www.brighteon.com/d4338002-954c-431e-9992-5ac766d84486
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
HIV, Testing, Another mRNA Jab
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.