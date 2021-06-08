Dr Kary Mullis “What ABC needs to do is talk to Fauci and Gallo and show that they’re assholes, which I could do in ten minutes." see links.

(Uploaded with a different title but does not contain the links I have provided here.)Interviews with Kary Mullis (PCR Inventor) who 10 years afterwards ended the seven-year media blackout on the HIV causes AIDES debate by showing there was no proof. Mullis successfully challenged the interpretation provided after his PCR process was misused. Interestingly, Mullis said “What ABC needs to do,” says Mullis, “is talk to [Chairman of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Dr. Anthony] Fauci and [Dr. Robert] Gallo [one of the discoverers of HIV] and show that they’re assholes, which I could do in ten minutes.”“Scientists are doing an awful lot of damage to the world in the name of helping it. I don’t mind attacking my own fraternity because I am ashamed of it.” –Kary Mullis, Inventor of Polymerase Chain ReactionDr. Richard Ennos confirms, Covid_19 is no worse than a seasonal fluDr. Thomas Cowan explains how there is NO, GOLD STANDARD TEST for Covid_19. Causation cannot be proven. Therefore there is NO Isolation, Purification, re-infection.A SURROGATE TEST DOES NOT PROVE ANYTHING.They are using a surrogate test. They have taken a piece of one of the new corona viruses they have found which has a new RNA Sequence which has not been found before and they amplify it. HERE IS THE SCAM.We ALL have a piece of this new virus. So using the PCR process.AT AN AMPLIFICATION OF 60 CYCLESIT WILL BE 100% POSITIVE IN ALL THE POPULATION.Literally, they can TURN UP THE DIAL to 60 cycles you need a vaccinationTURN DOWN THE DIAL to less than 35 cycles and the virus has gone !!!!!Guess what, they then make claim the vaccination must have been successful UNTIL THE NEXT ONE AND THE ONE AFTER THAT.WHAT A SCAM!REFUSE THE VACCINE