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Card of the Day for Monday, January 24, 2022 - It's All About Intention
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0 view • January 24, 2022
Today's card is quite serendipitous as it covers exactly what I was thinking about discussing this morning but decided to save for another day. Obviously, someone else had other plans.
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session or are looking for ways to start or improve your meditation practice, please reach out to me at [email protected].
As promised in the video, links:
https://www.brighteon.com/e92bed27-fd80-41e7-bbba-e4ee9e255b76 - my video from last Friday discussing a recent experience at a burger joint
https://www.brighteon.com/5de0a629-0a7a-48ea-82c8-8306a3ff7b97 - Evolutionary Energy Arts video talking about collective vs individual timelines
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session or are looking for ways to start or improve your meditation practice, please reach out to me at [email protected].
As promised in the video, links:
https://www.brighteon.com/e92bed27-fd80-41e7-bbba-e4ee9e255b76 - my video from last Friday discussing a recent experience at a burger joint
https://www.brighteon.com/5de0a629-0a7a-48ea-82c8-8306a3ff7b97 - Evolutionary Energy Arts video talking about collective vs individual timelines
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