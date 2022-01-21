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Black Lights, Bad Burgers, Irony, and a Card of the Day for Friday, January 21, 2022
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56 views • January 21, 2022
In this video, I share a very recent experience that I had regarding the black/purple street lights that others have reported seeing. Plus, there is irony. Lots of irony. And then we have a card for the day.
Enjoy, happy Friday, and have a great weekend!
Enjoy, happy Friday, and have a great weekend!
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