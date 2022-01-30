The Standard of Care - Dr Jennifer Daniels on Eradicating Programmed Ignorance with Roger Landry (11.11.15)

When ‘The Standard of Care’ is Harming or Killing us …

By: Roger Landry (TLB), Show Host

There are two distinctive types of people in this world … Those who follow, and those who lead, or those who accept blindly and those who question. This may be a philosophy that can be tolerated in many professions, and in some, even desired … But NOT in the medical care profession.

It would seem that if you question the medical authority, or the pharmaceutical overlords in America today as a doctor or medical professional, you immediately put your career on the line … even, or especially, if you are right. All this in-spite of the dangers and harm the set standard of care may be exposing millions of people to. People who trust and depend on their doctors to keep them healthy and in a rising number of cases … ALIVE!

On this episode of Eradicating Programmed Ignorance we have the privilege to have a discussion with one of those who dared to question these overlords, Dr. Jennifer Daniels. Please read her story below and watch as we discuss – The TRUE Standard of Care in America (and most of the industrialized world) today.

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

REFERENCED PODCASTS:

Humans: The New Cash Crop - https://www.brighteon.com/04c232b9-d26a-4ac0-870f-1807abca219f

Re-post permission only received from Dr Daniels. Unsuccessful in contacting host Roger Landry. Link to Rogers site is: https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/tlbtv-the-standard-of-care-with-dr-j-daniels/