Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Humans: The New Cash Crop (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.11.12)

The theme of this podcast show is: The competent practice of medicine according to the standard of care is the leading cause of death in America. Healing with Dr. Daniels is the place where you get honest answers that can save your life; without all the mumbo jumbo.





767,000 Americans each year die as a result of the health care they receive, not their disease. While the media tries to explain these incidents as accidents, common sense analysis indicates otherwise. Dr. Daniels explains , how you are being harvested every day, much like a farm animal and what you can do. This is a must hear episode. Find out where the true hazard is lurking and why the health care system is designed to be unsafe. This show holds the key for you to avoid financial devastation and physical harm.





FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports - https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE - https://totalhealthaccelerator.thinkific.com/?ref=9f9e76

https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

B17, Laetrile, Apricot Seeds - RNC Store: https://rncstore.com/cureswanted

Use Coupon Code: CURESWANTED

If you wish to Leave A Tip - https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/