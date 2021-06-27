© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Collective structure - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 24
Follow
3
Share
Report
20 views • June 27, 2021
Collective structures and organisation as part of the natural order in human society. Human society in fundamental crises in all areas. Optimal pathway to the best future. Is it the Merito-cratic society with Spirito-cratic setting? What to do in the time of transition. Collective structure of the New Humanity in evolution.
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/43523052-aa90-44c0-be45-9c6b59a97d5c
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
To watch the next video click the link:
https://www.brighteon.com/43523052-aa90-44c0-be45-9c6b59a97d5c
For all current videos in the series check my channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ariana118
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.